Sports
Robin Singh’s term as UAE coach expires, Mudassar Nazar temporarily takes charge
Robin Singh’s role as UAE cricket director has come to an end.
read more
Mudassar Nazar will temporarily take charge of the national team for their next assignment.
Singh, the former Indian all-rounder who was appointed in February 2020, has overseen a miserable run of form that has put the game’s future in jeopardy here.
The national team will leave for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-off in Namibia later this week.
Due to their poor recent results, a lot depends on the competition. Two spots are available for the six-team event for the global World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.
Perhaps more important is the need to secure one-day international status, which entails significant ICC funding, as well as the guarantee of high-quality cricket for the next four years.
The UAE must finish in the top two of a group of four that also includes Papua New Guinea, Canada and Jersey to retain the right to play ODI cricket.
When the team was announced for a tour of Windhoek on Tuesday morning, as usual, no quotes were attributed to the coach in the official press release.
Singh also missed the rain-ravaged exhibition match at The Sevens on the same day.
The ECB later said Singh’s stint has ended and Nazar, the former Pakistani all-rounder, will take the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The board will start the recruitment process for a new coach in the coming days.
Robin Singh is no longer the UAE cricket coach. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The reason for Singh’s absence was initially unclear. Since his appointment, he had made an agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to retain his role as part of the Mumbai Indians coaching staff.
The qualifying play-offs will clash with the start of the Indian Premier League. Rather than be excused from attending that event, the ECB has opted to completely terminate Singh’s tenure after his contract expired.
It is clear that his long association with the IPL franchise was part of the motivation for appointing him in the first place.
At the time, the ECB was setting up the International League T20 and Mumbai entered a team for the UAE’s new league. Singh was the head coach of the MI Emirates during the inaugural season of the ILT20 earlier this year.
ECB also saw value in the opportunity for Singh to help UAE players gain experience with the IPL. A number were training with IPL teams when that match was moved to the Emirates due to Covid, with fast bowler Zahoor Khan particularly impressing Mumbai.
However, his prolonged absence from the IPL has long been a source of frustration for many in the UAE cricket community. A number of observers argued that the Cricket Director role here deserves a full-time commitment, rather than bouts of coaching via Zoom.
Initially, after taking over a young national side that showed promise under the captaincy of Ahmed Raza, results continued to be strong.
A year ago, UAE cricket experienced one of its finest moments when they qualified in style for the T20 World Cup in Australia at a tournament in Muscat.
That competition was sealed with a fifth win in a row against Ireland, which is an unprecedented success for an Associated side against a Test playing country.
Since then, however, progress has been stunted. The team has had three captains, Raza, CP Rizwan and Muhammad Waseem, the last incumbent since August, and results have been unfavourable.
Although the UAE achieved its first win at a T20 World Cup in the competition in Geelong, the side failed to progress past the first round.
Since last summer, the national team has played 27 matches in the two limited-overs formats, losing 20 of them.
The run was marked by performances where the batters appeared choked with performance anxiety.
During a period of 10 ODIs from November 16 to last week, they have only passed 200 once. That run included scores of 71 UAE’s lowest ever ODI total of 97 and 95-9.
The morale of the sides was at an all-time low and they seemed less and less responsive to his input. Tellingly, when UAE had Nepal 45-3 on the first drink break in a crucial match in Kathmandu last week, they all had to go to the border rope to listen to the coach’s opinion. From then on, Nepal went on to make 248, before the UAE were bowled out for 71.
Coincidentally, the man who replaced Singh in the role just over three years ago was present at The Sevens in his absence on Tuesday.
Former UAE coach Dougie Brown now runs the Rajasthan Royals Academy, which is located in the multi-sports facility on Al Ain Road.
Whether the ECB will consider returning to Brown, who lives in Dubai, as a long-term replacement for Singh, or look for someone new, remains to be seen.
Updated: March 21, 2023, 12:16 PM
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/03/21/robin-singhs-term-as-uae-coach-ends-mudassar-nazar-takes-temporary-charge/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Wedin accepts invitation to National Three Point Championship
- The pressure against Netanyahu is called a “historic” strike by the union
- Movies Considered Almost Perfect
- Opposition disrupts Indian parliament after Gandhi’s ousting
- The Most Unfortunate Dresses to Ever Appear at the Oscars
- Golden Gophers over Canisius 9-2, ahead in NCAA hockey regional
- Canadian McCarthyism and spies spark yellow peril alert | Policy
- A Highland Park shooting survivor hijacks press conference to demand gun control.
- North Laurel tennis picks up victories over Barbourville and Oneida Baptist | Sport
- Solomon Islands: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred south of Santa Isabel Island at approximately 09:19 GMT on March 28.
- Boris Johnson buys 400-year-old moated house in Oxfordshire
- Rahul Gandhi loses his seat for slandering Narendra Modi