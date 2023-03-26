Robin Singh’s term as UAE coach expires, Mudassar Nazar temporarily takes charge

Robin Singh’s role as UAE cricket director has come to an end.

Mudassar Nazar will temporarily take charge of the national team for their next assignment.

Singh, the former Indian all-rounder who was appointed in February 2020, has overseen a miserable run of form that has put the game’s future in jeopardy here.

The national team will leave for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-off in Namibia later this week.

Due to their poor recent results, a lot depends on the competition. Two spots are available for the six-team event for the global World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

Perhaps more important is the need to secure one-day international status, which entails significant ICC funding, as well as the guarantee of high-quality cricket for the next four years.

The UAE must finish in the top two of a group of four that also includes Papua New Guinea, Canada and Jersey to retain the right to play ODI cricket.

When the team was announced for a tour of Windhoek on Tuesday morning, as usual, no quotes were attributed to the coach in the official press release.

Singh also missed the rain-ravaged exhibition match at The Sevens on the same day.

The ECB later said Singh’s stint has ended and Nazar, the former Pakistani all-rounder, will take the reins for the tournament in Namibia. The board will start the recruitment process for a new coach in the coming days.

The reason for Singh’s absence was initially unclear. Since his appointment, he had made an agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to retain his role as part of the Mumbai Indians coaching staff.

The qualifying play-offs will clash with the start of the Indian Premier League. Rather than be excused from attending that event, the ECB has opted to completely terminate Singh’s tenure after his contract expired.

It is clear that his long association with the IPL franchise was part of the motivation for appointing him in the first place.

At the time, the ECB was setting up the International League T20 and Mumbai entered a team for the UAE’s new league. Singh was the head coach of the MI Emirates during the inaugural season of the ILT20 earlier this year.

ECB also saw value in the opportunity for Singh to help UAE players gain experience with the IPL. A number were training with IPL teams when that match was moved to the Emirates due to Covid, with fast bowler Zahoor Khan particularly impressing Mumbai.

However, his prolonged absence from the IPL has long been a source of frustration for many in the UAE cricket community. A number of observers argued that the Cricket Director role here deserves a full-time commitment, rather than bouts of coaching via Zoom.

Initially, after taking over a young national side that showed promise under the captaincy of Ahmed Raza, results continued to be strong.

A year ago, UAE cricket experienced one of its finest moments when they qualified in style for the T20 World Cup in Australia at a tournament in Muscat.

That competition was sealed with a fifth win in a row against Ireland, which is an unprecedented success for an Associated side against a Test playing country.

Since then, however, progress has been stunted. The team has had three captains, Raza, CP Rizwan and Muhammad Waseem, the last incumbent since August, and results have been unfavourable.

Although the UAE achieved its first win at a T20 World Cup in the competition in Geelong, the side failed to progress past the first round.

Since last summer, the national team has played 27 matches in the two limited-overs formats, losing 20 of them.

The run was marked by performances where the batters appeared choked with performance anxiety.

During a period of 10 ODIs from November 16 to last week, they have only passed 200 once. That run included scores of 71 UAE’s lowest ever ODI total of 97 and 95-9.

The morale of the sides was at an all-time low and they seemed less and less responsive to his input. Tellingly, when UAE had Nepal 45-3 on the first drink break in a crucial match in Kathmandu last week, they all had to go to the border rope to listen to the coach’s opinion. From then on, Nepal went on to make 248, before the UAE were bowled out for 71.

Coincidentally, the man who replaced Singh in the role just over three years ago was present at The Sevens in his absence on Tuesday.

Former UAE coach Dougie Brown now runs the Rajasthan Royals Academy, which is located in the multi-sports facility on Al Ain Road.

Whether the ECB will consider returning to Brown, who lives in Dubai, as a long-term replacement for Singh, or look for someone new, remains to be seen.

