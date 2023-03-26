



EAST GREENBORO North Carolina A&T relief pitching was fantastic during the first two games of the three-game Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) baseball series against the Hofstra Pride. The Aggies two-out clutching hitting wasn’t bad either. That took place on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. A&T’s bullpen pitched seven innings, allowing only one run, and the Aggies scored four runs with two outs to beat the Pride 10–4. With the win, the Aggies clinched their second win in the CAA series as they go for the sweep from War Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Aggies are a game over .500 at 12-11, and they went 5-3 in conference play. Hofstra fell to 7-15 overall and 2-6 in league games.

The A&T bullpen has pitched a total of 10 innings in the series and has surrendered one run in that span. Seven of the 19 runs the Aggies have scored in the series have come with two outs. Left-handed pitcher Daniel Carter got the start for A&T and went two innings for RHP Luke Brown (W, 2-2) entered the game, threw three innings, struckout two batters and gave up four hits to one run. RHP pitcher Trent Simmons (S, 1) closed the game for A&T by pitching four consecutive scoreless innings. “We have big relief performances again today,” A&T head coach said Ben Hall . “ Luke Brown came in and settled the game for us, threw out some problems and gave us a chance to keep scoring. Trent Simmons I stretched out the game for us and I told the team that attacking is sometimes your best defence.” If so, the Aggies played one heckuva defensive game on Saturday, specifically in the fourth and fifth innings. With Hofstra leading 4-3, the Aggies offense exploded, starting with a 5-run fourth run. Three consecutive hits by right fielder Shemar Dalton third baseman Cor Maynard and designated hitter Camden Jackson resulted in Jackson scoring Dalton from second down to tie the game at 4. An RBI sacrifice fly by catcher canyon brown Maynard scored to give the Aggies a 5–4 lead. Then, after the second baseman Tre Williams single, left fielder Cameraman Branley gave A&T three big runs from two outs by hitting a monstrous home run over the right-field fence to give the Aggies an 8-4 lead going into the fifth. Brown threw his way out of a jam in the visitor’s fifth with a double play before a two-run RBI double by Maynard in the Aggies fifth gave A&T a six-run lead. “The fourth and fifth innings turned the game around for us,” said Hall. “It allowed us to play a little more relaxed, not such a stressful game.” Two out runs are huge in college baseball. You must bat with two outs. You can measure offensive success by how you hit with two outs. On the other hand, it deflates because you were one pitch away from leaving the inning.” The wide lead also seemed to help Simmons relax in pressure situations. He entered the game in the sixth and threw his way out of a basesloaded jam. The Pride singled against Simmons in each of the next three innings, but didn’t do much else. Offensively, Maynard led A&T by going 3-for-5 with a run scored and three RBIs. Maynard is 7-for-14 (.500) with seven RBIs in his last three games. Dylan Palmer led the Pride with a 2-for-5, two-RBI, one-run afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/3/25/baseball-two-out-hitting-relief-pitching-lead-a-t-to-win-over-hofstra.aspx

