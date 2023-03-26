“I was poisoned at the height of my career. Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh…’ | Cricket





Revelations within Pakistan cricket its a thing of unreal surprise. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new story emerges that promises to blow your mind. Be it Ramiz Raja’s unannounced departure as PCB chief, or a random woman accusing Babar Azam of sexual assault. Pakistani cricket has been through it all. Similarly, such a gargantuan story has been told by former Pakistani opener Imran Nazir, who claims he was poisoned at the peak of his career. Nazir, who had played 8 Tests and 79 ODIs for Pakistan between 1999 and 2012, spanning many comebacks, had first revealed the illness last May, but these chilling details promise to send a shiver down your spine. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. (Getty) “When I was treated recently, including MRI and everything, a statement was issued that I had been given poison – mercury. It is a slow poison; it reaches your joints and damages them. For 8-10 years, all my joints were treated. All my joints had been damaged and for this reason I suffered for almost 6-7 years. But even then I prayed to God, ‘Please don’t make me bedridden’. And luckily that never happened,” Nazir said on the Nadir Ali podcast . “I used to walk around all the time when people asked, ‘You look good. I still never wished ill for the one who did this. The person who saves is better than the one who wants to kill.” Read also: Rohit Sharma’s manic outburst on Kuldeep Yadav over DRS woes during IND vs AUS 3rd ODI triggers meme fest Nazir, an explosive batsman who terrified India in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, revealed that the treatment to get him back on his feet took many years and that he used up all his savings, estimated to be PKR 12-15 crore. Nazir said that during his difficult time, Shahid Afridi stood by his side like a rock and that he would remain indebted to the former Pakistani captain for a gesture that saved Imran’s life. “I saved my whole life on my treatment. Finally, a final treatment came, in which Shahid Afridi helped me a lot. He helped me in my time of need. I was left with nothing when I met Shahid bhai. Within a day my doctor the money into his account. He said “How much money is needed, my brother should get better”. He spent about 40-50 lakh. I was glad he told his manager, “Don’t don’t even ask about him. Keep sending how much money he needs’. It even goes to my doctor that he never tried to cheat on me. He kept to the required amount,” the former Pakistani opener added. The last Nazir to play cricket in any form was in 2018, in the T10 League representing the Kerala Knights where his teammates included Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow.

