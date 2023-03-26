Louisville Football Open Practice Report: Practice Two





The second open practice started this morning and we had another fairly boring day from the team. There weren’t many fouls outside of the offense to go foul a few times. We saw a few drops from the receivers but nothing1 that was alarming. The defense won the day in the team segments, which is not unusual. I wouldn’t say anyone stands out as much better than anyone else from an individual or position standpoint, which leads to the bland aspect of things. It’s a positive in my opinion because there are no glaring weaknesses to pick from. That has not always been the case. ATTACK I know it sounds stupid, but Jack Plummer really just looks like a quarterback. There is nothing flashy about him and no real issues that have popped up so far. He and Jamari Thrash also appear to have a very good bond. I’ve only seen one pitch go off target between the pair.

Brock Domann and Evan Conley looked much better today. Both guys hit the receivers more consistently and seemed to have better timing. Khalib Johnson continues to throw the ball under on throws across the field. I would like to see some improvement by the spring race.

All running backs have great speed, but Maurice Turner was the man who seemed a step faster today. In practice, there isn’t much to learn about these guys, but Turner and Jawhar Jordan shared reps with the first group today.

William Fowles started the day thinking he could be the third starter at receiver, but he made a few mistakes and ended up missing a few chances to make striking plays.

Jamari Thrash and Kevin Coleman continued to rise above the rest of the receiver group. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was the victim of some off-target passes, but he hasn’t made as many plays as Coleman in the slot.

Garick McGee had separated lock boys from outside receivers during some drills today. Coleman, AHB and Cataurus Hicks all ran with the slots.

Right now I’d say the third wide receiver spot is wide open. Jimmy Calloway gets first reps from now on, but I saw Fowles, Chris Bell (once healthy) or Jalen Thompson (also once healthy) get a chance.

Tight ends had a rough day across the group. Jeff Brohm started the exercise by correcting the tight ends when they were misaligned and ended the exercise by yelling at them when the problem persisted.

The offensive line looked better today in full pads. They opened up some big gaps for the running backs that took them to the third level. They had some trouble blocking passes, but I think that will improve as guys get more comfortable. DEFENSE The defensive line was without Dez Tell today as he trained at the side of the field. It didn’t seem serious to me, but of course I don’t know any details.

Tawfiq Thomas slid in with the first group on a nose tackle, while Jermayne Lole advanced on a defensive tackle. That’s 630 pounds at center for defense, something we haven’t seen here in Louisville. Some SEC schools don’t even have that available.

Stephen Herron put on a show in one-on-one drills against the offensive line that provoked a reaction from the fans. He beat any lineman that stepped up to him and had a particularly impressive rep against Isaiah Reed that kept him standing still and completely sniffing his block. After that, the rest of the defense line was reinforced.

Gilbert Frierson ran with the first group today in place of TJ Quinn. This seems to be the place that will have the most competition this spring. Frierson got another pass in coverage today that could have been picked. That’s what he did on Tuesday.

The only other notable thing I saw from the defense was KJ Cloyd and Jackson Hamilton shooting holes to get into the backfield. Cloyd had a tackle for loss on the first play of the live hitting scrimmage segment.

Antonio Watts moved into the nickel/rover position behind Ben Perry and made a nice hit on one play. I also thought he did pretty well in cover.

Jarvis Brownlee had at least two interceptions today and he looks like this team’s veteran corner kicker, which is a great sign. Going back to Charles Gaines, it was obvious when guys turn that corner and start showing some dominant play in practice. Not to say Brownlee didn’t have some rough moments, but he challenged every receiver he went up against and made a handful of plays.

It was a pretty boring day for high school, but MJ Griffin looked really good to me. He’s in the right spot on every play I’ve seen and he was exceptional in his coverage when the team played one-on-one. Griffin, Perry and Ashton Gillotte continue to be the guys that give me the most confidence out of the defensive guys. They just seem to handle the new defense the best.

I missed special teams on Tuesday, but we got a close look at the punters today with Brady Hodges and Brock Travelstead splitting the reps. Hodges took the first shots, but Travelstead had the best dad. He boomed at least three kicks that drove the returnee back to make the catch. They all had great distance but also really good hang time. Travelstead hasn’t been able to take the field outside the kick-off, but if he can stay consistent with his punting I can see him winning the track. COMMENTS Quincey Riley, Jadon Thompson and Josh Minkins started training on the sidelines again. Riley returned later in practice kicking and doing drills with the corners, but did not join any of the live team segments.

I didn’t see Pierce Clarkson until the end of practice, but he’s no longer wearing a boot, but wearing one of those sandal-like things that they put people in before they can get back into a shoe.

TJ Capers was the only recruit I could pick. It helps that he was wearing a custom Louisville jersey with his name on it, but he’s also physically built like a man who’s already ready to play. Steve Wiltfong at 247 posted a few of the visitors this weekend but I’ll also have a list of some highlights and analysis coming soon.

The different approaches of the coaching staff are extremely interesting to me and maybe just me. Steve Ellis and Ron English are extremely loud and they scream. A lot of. Mark Ivey and Mark Hagan are much quieter and just as talkative at the same time. Each play is followed by instruction, with Ivey spending a lot of time today with Stanquan Clark. On the other hand, the offensive coaches are all pretty calm. Richard Owens was a little loud on a few occasions, but the group as a whole got close to the players to give direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cardchronicle.com/2023/3/25/23656519/louisville-football-open-practice-report-practice-two The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related