Test cricket is likely to disappear first in the West Indies

West Indies batsman Joshua Da Silva watches as South African bowler Gerald Coetzee celebrates after dismissing him during the 4th day of the 2nd Test cricket match in Johannesburg, South Africa on March 11, 2023 | Photo credit: AP

The first Test I watched from first to last ball was India v West Indies at Bengaluru in November 1974. The visitors then went through a slump. Garry Sobers and Rohan Kanhai had played the previous Test against England, in Trinidad, but were no longer part of the team. It was a West Indies trying to rebuild with a younger side led by Clive Lloyd.

They had two promising batsmen making their debuts, Gordon Greenidge and Viv Richards, and a young Andy Roberts who carried the legacy of fast bowling on his shoulders. For a team renowned for exciting batting, the West Indies came to India having won just three of their previous 23 Tests in the new decade and drawn 16. Reconstruction started in Bengaluru where they won. For some twenty years they were the best test cricket they had to offer.

Fast and furious

My teenage years were consumed by the excitement of West Indies cricket. They bowled faster than anyone else, hit more destructively than others and their fielding was amazing. They unleashed bowlers with such speed and fire that they rattled the best batsmen around the world, breaking a nose here, an elbow there and devastating fingers and toes everywhere.

Today, with the matches in the World Test Championship cycle completed and only the final remaining to be played, the West Indies are eighth. Only Bangladesh is among them.

I’ve long believed it was important for the West Indies to stay on top (or about there), just as it was important for Brazil to do so in football. There was a surrender, a joy, a creativity in their approach that kept their respective sports alive.

Now that they have lost another series, this one to South Africa 2-0, the numbers are discouraging. Of the 217 Tests they’ve played this century, they’ve only won 48, or about 22 percent, while losing 115, or 53 percent.

The reason for the decline has been mentioned often enough. It ranges from the rise of franchise cricket and its greater financial returns, to the lack of discipline of individual players, the politics of the cricket board and the unsustainability of the idea of ​​the West Indies itself having a cricket team with players from half a dozen independent islands in the The Caribbean.

The widely predicted demise of Test cricket is likely to happen first in the West Indies, the team of George Headley and Learie Constantine, of the three Ws, of Sobers and Kanhai, of Richards and Lara, of Gayle and Chanderpaul, of Ambrose and Walsh and Gibbs and so many other giants. There was a time when only Barbados fielded a team stronger than most Test nations.

It is hard for those who know that the West Indies did not lose a single series from 1980 to 1995 to imagine that they have not won an away game against a team in the top eight since 1995.

Perhaps, like great civilizations, great cricket teams too rise and fall by whether or not they respond to challenges. Perhaps this is also cyclical. This was a comforting thought in the pre-franchise cricket days when choices were limited by opportunity and money. That is no longer the case now, and if young athletes from the West Indies are concentrating on T20 franchises or basketball or any other sport, the choice is certainly more appealing.

Test cricket will survive in the West Indies as long as players and administrators care about it, and everything now points to it disappearing from the islands and being replaced by more practical and paying options.

Caste system

Despite plaudits for the preservation of Test cricket, it is a fact that a caste system has invaded the sport. At the top are the Brahmins of Test Cricket India, Australia and England. All other teams are considered also-rans despite the Future Tours program and the World Test Championship. This applies to fans, to directors and to television. The only exception would be an India-Pakistan series, but that probably won’t happen any time soon.

Despite their storied history and powerful legacy, Test cricket in the West Indies seems to be nearing the end of the road. This is depressing news for my generation.

Ten years ago, commenting on the state of West Indies cricket, Lloyd said: I can tell you I am out of tears.

That’s probably the case with anyone who adored that once great team.