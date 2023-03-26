More progress on LB recruiting for Wolverines





Chris Partridge has made a positive impact on Michigan football recruiting since his return and here’s more positive news about linebackers. Like any off-season, Michigan football has some movement when it comes to assistant coaches and so far it seems that both moves have been a win. Kirk Campbell is killing it with the quarterbacks after taking over for the fired Matt Weiss. He has improved Michigan’s status with 2025 No. 1 QB Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines are now trending for the deployment of 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis. The Wolverines are also doing well when it comes to recruiting linebackers in the 2024 class under new linebackers coach Chris Partridge, who took over from the departed Chris Helow. Partridge was always a damn good recruiter. Michigan football fans will remember some of his wins during his previous stint with the Wolverines, and so far he has had a positive impact on linebacker recruiting. More good signs when recruiting linebackers Aaron Chiles was a top priority for Michigan football and it was even before Partridge took over. There was some concern for the Wolverines after the change of coaches, as Helow was the lead recruiter, but Partridge did a great job. He was able to connect with Chiles and his family. He paid a visit to Michigan football this spring, and the Wolverines are getting one of four official visits he has scheduled for June. In fact, Michigan football is getting its last official visit, which feels like a good sign. The On3 prediction machine and the 247 sport crystal balls also strongly favor the Wolverines. Another linebacker that Partridge is making progress with is 2024 four-star Like birdsong, who is 6 feet-2, 195 pounds from Georgia. He also ranks 174th overall in 2024 according to the 247 composite sports rankings and after just getting an offer from Michigan Football this month, the Wolverines made his top five. Miami, Arkansas, UCF and Cincinnati are the other teams in the top five. It feels like a winable recruit for the Wolverines and a lot of that is down to Partridge. According to On3.com, Arkansas is the only program in its top five still receiving visitors. Cincinnati is expected to receive an official visit in June, and that’s the next step for Michigan football: getting the four-star linebacker on campus. However, Georgia Tech is the leader according to the On3 prediction machine and the Yellow Jackets failed to make the top five, so it feels wide open and with Partridge moving forward, it’s a recruiting battle that UM can definitely win.

