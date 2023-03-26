MLC start threatened after dispute between organizers and USA Cricket

Days after Major League Cricket’s (MLC) looms groundbreaking player roster, a sanctions dispute between USA Cricket and the league’s organizers threatens to disrupt the start of the tournament in July. The dispute has reached the ICC, which has told its members not to issue NOCs to their players until the issue is resolved.

In this latest manifestation of the age-old tradition of managerial struggle on American soil, USA Cricket has yet to endorse the MLC or Minor League Cricket (MiLC), the tournaments seen as the next big step in evolution. of the game in the country. That didn’t stop the MLC from announcing a host of big foreign purchases on Sunday in Houston, including Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock. But concerns are mounting, especially as the ICC currently classifies the events as “disapproved”.

USA Cricket has previously sanctioned MiLC, for both 2021 and 2022, but in a message recently sent to members by the ICC’s Operations Department, officials flagged the issue for foreign players seeking to play in both leagues.

“Members may be aware of the following two events that are proposed to be played in the US,” the ICC said of the events, both operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the parent company that signed a 50-year commercial rights deal. signed with USA Cricket in 2019.

Applications for sanctions have been submitted to USA Cricket, but these events have not yet been approved by USA Cricket. Consequently, without host member approval, both events are currently considered disallowed cricket and as such, members are not allowed to issue NOCs to their players to participate in either event to take.”

On March 1, interim board chairman Atul Rai said in a statement released by USA Cricket that the board of directors was “concerned about the plight of the players and the owners” of MiLC, but what exactly those concerns are has not been specified.

“However, they are just as concerned about the activities of Minor League by ACE without any accountability and not following USA Cricket guidelines, not to mention the lack of communication,” the statement continued. “USA Cricket has sent a letter to ACE asking several questions about Minor League operations by ACE, which we hope to get a response to soon so that the event can be approved.”

Rai was on the board in 2019 and voted to sign the commercial partnership with ACE at the time. Then board chairman Paraag Marathe was the main driver behind the deal and endorsed the tournament going ahead in 2021 and 2022. Rai left the board in February 2020, but won an election to return in September 2022 and immediately replaced Marathe as chairman. Rai’s stance towards ACE and MLC seems to have changed in his second term.

Observers see this dispute as a negotiating ploy by USA Cricket to revise the terms of the original abbreviated agreement signed with ACE in 2019. In that agreement, ACE retains 95% of all gross revenue generated by MLC, while USA Cricket receives the remaining 5%. .

However, organizers say the tournament is on track to begin its first season on July 13, as does MiLC for a third season starting June 10.

“We are aware of the recent letter sent to its members by the ICC regarding the status of MiLC and MLC,” MLC tournament director Justin Geale told ESPNcricinfo. “We do not believe the letter was a warning insofar as it was merely factual information that the events have not yet been approved as member boards need that confirmation to issue NOCs to the players.

“We have been in regular contact with all parties involved over the past few weeks regarding the ICC sanctions of these events. These events already have the necessary sanctions from USA Cricket under our agreement with them, and the completed ICC sanctions applications for MiLC and MLC are currently with USA Cricket.

“We have been assured that they will be processed promptly once received by the ICC. We believe that the recent personnel changes at USA Cricket may have contributed to any delays. However, we fully expect the events to receive full sanctions in in the coming days as all parties agree that MiLC and MLC are very important for the growth and development of cricket in the US.”

Geale’s reference to personnel changes refers to the resignation of Vinay Bhimjiani, USA Cricket’s interim CEO, this weekend after five months in the position.

Rai told ESPNcricinfo that there were other unresolved issues that prevented them from moving forward with the sanctions. This includes USA Cricket’s desire for more favorable revisions to the short agreement, before a final long agreement is signed between the two sides.

“The board has appointed a five-member working group to negotiate the terms of the Long-form agreement and they have started the conversation, as I understand it,” Rai told ESPNcricinfo. “I am not part of that committee and since the CEO stepped down, he is no longer involved in the negotiations. Therefore, any sanction or approval will have to come as a recommendation from the committee to the board of directors.