Snowy weather adjusts BYU football spring schedule, but QBs, defense on track

PROVO With another round of snow across the Wasatch Front, Saturday’s previously scheduled scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium looked a little different than head football coach Kalani Sitake originally planned.

The Cougars moved the workday back into the 20-year-old indoor practice facility about halfway through spring training, did a few drills in scrimmage-style fashion, and went live ahead of next Friday’s spring showcase in conjunction with the now-annual alumni game.

But the biggest difference came before the players had attached the pads.

“We started meetings at 7:40 a.m.,” said sophomore safety Talan Alfrey. “I can’t remember a time when I ever got into football (activities) this early, but it wasn’t that bad. It was a good time to start.”

Perhaps the Cougars are just gearing up for that potential midday midday kickoff when they join the Big 12 this fall.

Regardless of the time or location change, Sitake said he was pleased with the defense’s performance during live practice, including forcing turnovers and causing disruptions under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Alfrey too added that the defense probably won the day, admitting that “I might be a little biased.”

Bias or not, at least one member of the offense would agree with him, even though no points were scored or statistics were kept.

“I think the defense got us today, if I have to be honest,” said veteran punt returner Hobbs Nyberg, who has seen more time at wide receiver with Kody Epps on the mend. “We didn’t look the sharpest offensively today.”

One offensive player who definitely stood out was quarterback Jake Retzlaff, the former California junior college standout who returned to 11-on-11 play after opening camp to recover from an emergency tonsillectomy and nasal surgery to correct an abnormal septum repair.

That’s not a blow to Kedon Slovis, the graduate transfer from USC through Pitt that still keeps coaches in pole position with starter-level reps, or another backup quarterback. But Sitake said it was especially good to see Retzlaff back under center.

“I just like that he was able to do a lot more today, and run the 11v11 part, sit in the group and go through two-minute situations,” said Sitake. “We’ve seen what the other guys can do too, and Cade Fennegan, Nick Billops and Ryder Burton have done some good things. But Jake hasn’t been completely healthy, and today he did the most. He’s got a really strong arm and this one real presence around him that extends to the rest of the offense.”

The Cougars shut down quarterback turning back Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters after the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP suffered a knee injury last week while carrying the ball. Coaches claim the injury is not serious and should not keep Maiava-Peters out of fall camp or the start of the season, and other sources have confirmed a short recovery timeline for the running back’s injury.

But caution remains, especially as BYU players hit and tackled more than ever before during the spring under Sitake’s tenure.

“I actually really like it,” Nyberg said. “It promotes getting injured, but we’re taking a big step up to the Big 12 and we need to be ready. I think it’s good to get ready for a game.”

However, the defense has more on its plate than just tackling. Sometimes installing a new defense under Hill, who has said he wants an aggressive defense that doesn’t sit back and isn’t afraid to cause disruptions, can feel like drinking from a fire hose, especially for the defensive backfield where Hill also serves as a safety coach, in addition to his role as associate head coach.

“For safety, we have Coach Hill in our room, and we benefit greatly from him being there and teaching us the whole defense,” said Alfrey. “We are not just learning our position, and it was an advantage to understand the whole defense.”

Hill wants the entire defense in place by the end of spring training, a goal he said the Cougars were on target last week. Sitake added the caveat that additional movie-based installation will continue throughout the summer, but with BYU players providing the movie to review during limited contact hours with the tech staff and in their own ratings.

But last week was a big step forward for the defense, Sitake said.

“We want to teach with our boys in our uniforms,” ​​the eighth-year head coach added. “If we get everything ready in the spring, we can teach all summer and then go to fall camp with our boys. He tries to feed them through a fire hose, but that’s how it has to be done. Our boys are smart, they can do it On.”

It is much. But it is also manageable and necessary when moving to a new conference.

“It’s kind of like drinking from a fire hose,” Alfrey said, “but we can spend a little extra time watching movies on our own and pick it up.”

