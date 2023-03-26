Mike Dougherty honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame





He was one who served as the NFL’s pioneer for film/video technology from the 1970s through the 2012 season with the Eagles, leading the way every other team followed. Mike Dougherty worked behind the scenes for the franchise all these years and is now recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame with an Award of Excellence for the great work he did. Dougherty, the team’s film/video director from 1976 to 2012, never missed one of the team’s 736 games officially honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in June, then part of a two-man squad for the Eagles (along with Lou Tucker, whom Dougherty hired for his outside company before joining the team) and helped usher in a new era of movie technology in a league that needed the shock. “It’s an honor to be recognized and in the Hall of Fame somewhere for what we’ve done over the years and to help support the NFL,” said Dougherty, who learned of the honor at the Video Directors Meeting of the NFL a few weeks ago. ago and who is one of five film and video directors to be commended for his long-standing service to the competition. “Money didn’t exist then like it does now. We used 16mm film with projectors and that grew into Sony Betacam in 1986 and then digital editing and now everything is on a tablet, on a computer. Everything used to be on VHS tapes and then it went to DVDs and now it’s in the cloud. “It’s been a great transition, one that I’ve been a part of.” “Doc is one of the pioneers of NFL video. His influence and presence helped develop the foundation upon which today’s video departments operate within the league environment. His larger-than-life personality endears him to everyone he interacts with. works and I am proud to call him a friend. He deserves this honor so richly and I couldn’t be happier for his family for all they have shared during his 37 years of dedicated service to the Eagles,” said Patrick Dolan, Eagles vice president of football technology. Thirty to 40 years ago there was a reluctance in competitive circles to spend money on video production, and the availability of game film was much more scarce and difficult to share than it is today. Of course, the league is now at the forefront of technology, but back then teams had to play it smart. Dougherty recalls that prior to the Eagles-Giants games, the teams’ video staff arranged to meet at a truck stop at Exit 7 of the New Jersey Turnpike to exchange game film, and that when the Eagles played Washington, Dougherty drove to Philadelphia’s 30th. Street Station and sent the film on a train to Washington. Today, the share is uploaded to the cloud in less than an hour and teams across the league can access the footage. “You have to stay on top of that or you’re not there,” said Dougherty, a U.S. Navy veteran who received the Billy Driber Award for leadership and was inducted into the Sports Video Hall of Fame in 2015. “It’s meant so much for the league, otherwise the NFL wouldn’t be where it is today. It’s been a great process.” “Nobody deserves it anymore. As good as he was at all things video, he was instrumental in helping so many people with their professional careers,” said Kevin Dougherty (no relation), an intern at Doc in 2001, who now the team director of video operations. “If something went wrong, whether it was a Beta deck or a camera, we rarely had to send it in to get it fixed because Doc was like his own repair shop. When we went digital, he led a lot of those committees and meetings with the different companies on how to move forward because it has to be a shared effort there is a standard for all 32 teams a lot of the guys in the league looked to Doc to lead the group and make the right decisions to take. “

