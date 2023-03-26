New Jackson State Football Wide Receivers coach RJ Fleming is leaving





Jackson State football wide receivers coach RJ Fleming is leaving after two months on the court. The Tigers began spring training on Tuesday. “While our time together was short, I am grateful to have served with the pride and joy of the state of Mississippi. Coach Taylor, all administration, staff, fans, supporters, and especially the young men of JSU – Thank you. Begin in Atlanta, end up in Atlanta,” Fleming wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. Before coming to Jackson State, Fleming was the running backs coach at Texas State. In 2021, he coached with Eastern Michigan and spent two years with Liberty as a wide receivers coach and offensive quality control coach. School officials did not respond to interview attempts. TC Taylor was hired in December to replace Deion Sanders as coach. Taylor coached wide receivers last season and Tigers led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in offense in averaging 37.69 points per game and totaling 5,791 yards and scoring 64 touchdowns. As the Tigers passed for 3,865 yards and 42 touchdowns. On February 1, Taylor announced his inaugural staff, including holdover Otis Riddley, who is now assistant head coach and tight coach. Jeff Weeks is now senior defensive analyst and special teams coach, while Brandon Morton is now the running backs coach. NYLES GADDY SEEKS TO MAKE A STATEMENTFor Jackson State football player Nyles Gaddy, this season is about making a statement THE TC TAYLOR ERA BEGINS FOR JSUHow the TC Taylor era began for Jackson State football TAYLOR HIRES ASSISTANT COACHES FOR JSUJackson State football coach TC Taylor gets four assistants from his coaching tree New to the program are offensive coordinator Maurice Harris, defensive coordinator Jonathan Bradley and cooffensive coordinator and offensive line coach Jason Onyebuagu. Quinn Billerman is the quarterbacks coach, Tyquan Hammock is the linebackers coach, Torenzo Quinn is the defensive backs coach and the defensive passing coordinator. Fleming played at Arkansas State University from 2010-13. He played in the Arena Football League for the San Angelo Bandits and the Arizona Rattlers in 2015. Jackson State will play its annual Blue and White game at 3 p.m. April 15 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clarionledger.com/story/sports/college/jackson-state/2023/03/23/jackson-state-football-wide-receivers-coach-rj-fleming-leaving/70042979007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related