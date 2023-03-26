Football newcomers in Georgia want to make an early impression, Kirby Smart looks back on the humble arrival





ATHENS Kirby Smart shared how things have changed since he arrived in Georgia in 1994, and mostly for the better. However, one thing remains the same: the most important thing is what happens on the field.

Smart and the Bulldogs are expected to hit the practice field today (Saturday) for some scrimmage action ahead of the annual G-Day Game on April 15. It’s all important days when the new coaching staff sorts out chemistry, leaders look to rise to the next level and the battle for playing time on the pitch erupts. Apart from that, this represents a kind of initiation for the 21 intermediate enrollees. The transition from high school to college is one of the hardest, Smart said in Macon earlier this week. The first time you come in they don’t give you a number or tell you how good you are. You walk into that locker room and its humble pie, because everyone there was just as good as you coming out, and they don’t care about your accolades, they don’t even know who you are. Smart shared how when he arrived as a 5-10, 175-pound player, his new teammates asked: Are you kicking here?

There aren’t too many recruiting underdogs on the Georgia roster these days, though Ladd McConkey and Eric Stokes serve as a reminder of how Smart can identify and develop late-blooming talent. However, there are 21 intermediate enrollees looking to max out Smart and its staff. Those 21 guys, we’re counting on them to help us immediately this year, Smart said. And we want to include them in everything we do with our players and our team. Today’s work will allow many of the players in that star-studded signing class of 2023 to impress and impress more.

