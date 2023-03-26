Los Angeles Regional Up Next for GymDawgs





SEATTLE The Washington gymnastics team will compete in the NCAA Gymnastics Los Angeles Regional, taking place March 29-April 1 at Pauley Pavilion at UCLA. The GymDawgs will compete in the first meeting of the second round session on Thursday, March 30 at 2pm. Washington will take on No. 5 Utah, No. 12 Auburn and Southern Utah. The first round on Wednesday, March 29 will play BYU and Boise State at 2 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the second round at 7 p.m. on March 30 against No. 4 UCLA, No. 14 Missouri and Stanford. From there, the top two teams from each of those two sessions will advance to the regional final on Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. Washington was given the Olympic brief for the regional meet, so the GymDawgs will start on vault. Below you will find more information about the four regional sites: Regional Los Angeles (at UCLA) First Round (Wednesday, March 29, 2 p.m. PT): BYU vs. Boise State

Round Two, Session 1 (Thursday, March 30, 2 p.m. PT): No. 5 Utah, No. 12 Auburn, Southern Utah and Washington Round Two, Session 2 (Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m. PT): Winner No. 4 UCLA, No. 13 Missouri, Stanford and BYU/Boise State

Regional Finals (Saturday, April 1, 5 p.m. PT): Top two teams from each session in Round Two Norman Regional (in Oklahoma) First Round (Wednesday, March 29, 2 p.m. CT): NC State vs. BallState

Round Two, Session 1 (Thursday, March 30, 2 p.m. CT): No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Kentucky, Illinois, Iowa

Round Two, Session 2 (Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m. CT): Winner No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 16 Ohio State, Arkansas and NC State/Ball State

Regional Finals (Saturday, April 1, 5 p.m. CT): Top two teams from each session in Round Two Regional Pittsburgh (near Pittsburgh) First round (Thursday, March 30, 2pm ET): Towson vs. Penn State

Round Two, Session 1 (Friday, March 31, 2 p.m. ET): No. 7 California, No. 10 Michigan State, Western Michigan, West Virginia

Round Two, Session 2 (Friday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET): Winner No. 2 Florida, No. 15 Arizona State, Maryland and Towson/Penn State

Regional Finals (Sunday, April 2, 5 p.m. ET): Top two teams from each session in Round Two Regional Denver (near Denver) First Round (Thursday, March 30, 2PM MT): Arizona vs. North Carolina

Round Two, Session 1 (Friday, March 31, 2 p.m. MT): No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Oregon State, Georgia, Nebraska

Round Two, Session 2 (Friday, March 31, 7PM MT): Winner No. 3 Michigan, No. 13, Denver, Minnesota and Arizona/North Carolina

Regional Finals (Sunday, April 2, 5:00 PM MT): Top two teams from each session in Round Two Click here to view the full program for 2023. For more information about the UW gymnastics team, follow @uwgymnastics on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

