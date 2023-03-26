Waves Head to Hawai’i for Anuenue Spring Break Classic





MALIBU, California The #25 Pepperdine women’s golf team continues spring season action this week, traveling to Hawai’i for the Anuenue Spring Break Classic. EVENT INFORMATION The tournament will be held at the par-72, 6,013-yard Royal K’anapali in Lahaina, Maui. It is a three-day event (March 27-29) with 18 holes each day. University of Hawai’i is hosting the tournament. SCORING & TEE TIMES Live scoring will be available on Golfstat with links at www.PepperdineWaves.com. Start times are set for a shotgun start every day at 11am PT. FIELD In addition to Pepperdine, the 14-team field includes Stanford, #30 UCLA, #41 Denver, Boise State, BYU, Cal Poly, Hawai’i, New Mexico State, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Seattle, Tulane and UC Davis. PEPPERDINE SETUP Links will be made available on Golfstat’s live score link as they are released. HISTORY Pepperdine competed three times from 2012 to 2014, with a best finish of first place in 2014. Waves’ alumna Grace Na, four-time All-American and four-time WCC Player of the Year, won the individual title in both 2013 and 2014. This is the tournament’s ninth year on Maui and the Royal K’anapali became the host venue in 2021. The venue sits on hallowed grounds, once home to the Royal Chiefs of Maui. Since opening in 1962, the club has hosted numerous high-profile PGA TOUR events. RANKING Golfstat has the Waves ranked #25 this week, while Golfweek has the Waves ranked #31 on the publication’s ranking. Jeneth Wong number 47 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Leo Higo , Kaliya Romero And Lauren Gomez currently #31, #184 and #196 respectively on the individual Golfstat rankings. On Golfweek’s individual rankings, Higo and Wong are ranked #51 and #56 respectively. SPRING HIGHLIGHTS The Waves put in an impressive performance at The Show on Spanish Trail, finishing second after bettering second and third rounds than any of the other teams. Jeneth Wong finished fourth with two rounds of 68 for a 5-under. Leo Higo also had a stellar performance, tied for fifth after shooting a 3-under and posting her second top-20 finish in as many tournaments. Yingzhi Zhu also tied for 10th place – her second time in the top-20 this season. In early March, Pepperdine finished fourth at the Juli Inkster Meadow Club Collegiate Invitational. Three Waves finished in the top-20, led by Wong who posted her best finish in the blue and orange to take third. Higo and Romero finished the tournament tied for 11th and tied for 17th respectively. To start the season, the Waves rippled at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge, finishing 9th of 16 teams and beating #12 UCLA by four strokes. Higo led the Waves and finished strong in the final round after posting four birdies and finishing the round 2-under par. She finished tied for 17th overall with a 3-over 216. AUGUST NATIONAL From March 29 to April 1 Jeneth Wong will compete in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The tournament features 72 of the best amateur women’s golfers in the world competing in over 54 holes of stroke play at Champions Retreat Golf Club. After 36 holes, the field is reduced to 30 and the final round is played at Augusta National.

