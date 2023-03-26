Contrades pop Go-Ahead Three-Run Jack in 7-4 ASU win

Next game: Arizona 3/26/2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON PAC-12 NETWORKS KDUS 1060 AM Apple. 26 (Sun) / 4:00 PM Arizona History

PHOENIX On a perfect Saturday night in Phoenix, Nu’u Contrades drove in a career-high five RBI and Sun Devil Baseball forked the series, beating the Arizona Wildcats 7-4 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Arizona State (15-8, 4-1) used a five-run sixth inning capped by a Contrades three-run rocket home run to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Arizona (13-8, 3-5) didn’t record an earned run against the Sun Devil bullpen and was mostly held in check after a three-run second inning.

Christian Curtis pitched five innings of three-run baseball, with his only imperfections in the second inning. He struckout five batters and walked only two. Nolan Lebamoff , Jesse Wainscott And Jesse Wainscott did the rest, holding the powerful Wildcat charge to just one unearned run over the stretch.

Contrades finished 3-for-5 with the homer and a pair of RBI doubles. Isaiah Jackson had the tying run in the sixth as part of his two-hit night. Luke Hill also record a three-hit day.

THE PIVOT POINT

In the fifth, trailing 3-1, Curtis worked around an opening walk and forced a double play on the ground ball and a 5-3 putout to end the inning and his outing. It was Curtis’ third scoreless inning in a row after giving up three in the second inning.

THE BIG MOMENT

After Curtis left, the Sun Devil offense ignited with five runs and Contrades’ three-run blast in the sixth. Trey Newman got a run home on a bunt and Isaiah Jackson tied the score at third with an RBI double for the homer. But it was the Contrades big knock that put the Sun Devils on top for good.

THE LAST STRAW

After Arizona scored to narrow the lead to a two-run lead in the top of the eighth, ASU immediately came back with a response. Jackson led off the inning with a single and went on to swipe for second. Contrades hit his career-high fifth RBI of the game on a double to plate Jackson and extend the lead to three, 7–4. Owen Stevenson closed the door in the ninth for his first save in the Maroon and Gold.

NOTABLES

Sun Devil Baseball has secured its first series win against Arizona since the 2019 season.

Arizona State trailed in both games and came back from a two and three deficit in the early innings to beat the Wildcats.

In fact, ASU is now 5-3 when the opponent scores first and 6-4 when the opponent scores first.

With the win, ASU improved to 9-1 in games decided by three runs or less after being only 14-16 in such games last season.

Nu’u Contrades plated five runs, a career high. He scored in two of his last three games.

In addition, the Contrades home run was his third of the season. All three have come to Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Contrades has led the RBI in two of ASU’s last three games. In ASU’s last ten games — going 9-1 — Contrades is 20-of-44 (.455) with 16 RBIs, three home runs and five doubles for a .773 slugging percentage.

Ryan Kampos extended his on-base streak to 21 games. He was 1-4 with a single and a walk.

Jacob Tobias has the team-best 22 game on-base streak after recording a hit.

The knock marked the 15th time in his last 16 games that Campos had scored a hit.

2023 Preseason All-Pac-12 honoree Nick McClaughry has gone 0-8 on the series, the first time this season he’s been held hitless in back-to-back games this season.

ASU recorded a save in back-to-back games for the first time this season with Owen Stevenson throw the eighth and ninth frames.

Overall, the ASU bullpen allowed only one hit in four innings and walked 3 to 1.

Stevenson’s save was his first as a Sun Devil and second of his career.

Luke Hill had a tough series-opener, but recovered hard with a 3-4 show including a walk. He batted in 10 of his last 12 games.

Isaiah Jackson’s RBI double in the sixth was his second double in as many conference series for Sun Devil Baseball.

10 of Sun Devil Baseball’s last 13 home runs have come with runners on base, including the one by Contrades tonight. This comes after 14 of ASU’s first 17 home runs this season were solo shots.

Sun Devil Baseball goes 12-3 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium this season.

ASU is 8-3 this season if it scores at least six points.

COLLECTION FOR COLLECTION

First inning

After an opening single, Christian Curtis forced Nick McCLaughry to a fielder’s choice, struckout Chase Davis and forced Kiko Romero to pop to end the first after 13 pitches.

ASU put three balls in play and a runner in the bottom half, but nothing came of it.

Second inning

Three consecutive Wildcat punches started the second, and Arizona drew first blood with a sacrifice fly to center. After a strikeout, an RBI-single accounted for two more hits to make Arizona 3-0. ASU went down in order.

Third inning

Curtis put up a strikeout between two groundouts and a single in the middle to push the Sun Devils to the plate in the third.

Trey Newman led off the home half of the third inning with a double against the left centerfield wall. After two out, Nu’u Contrades doubled to bring in the first run for Arizona State. Campos walked, but Arizona got out of the frame without further damage, 3-1 Wildcats through three.

Fourth inning

Curtis retired two on a hit hit and a free pass, doing nothing for the Wildcats.

Jacob Tobias And Luke Hill led off the fourth with consecutive singles. Than, Willie Canoe loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice bunt, still with no outs for ASU. Arizona made the call to the bullpen and escaped the stanza unscathed.

Fifth inning

Curtis worked around an opening walk with two ground balls – the first went for a double play – sending ASU to the bottom of the fifth.

After two quick zeros, Luke Keaschall took a walk. He then swiped second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher, but Tobias flew out for the third out.

Sixth inning

Nolan Lebamoff came in for Curtis and put the Wildcats in order.

After an opening single by Luke Hill , Arizona made another pitching change. The Sun Devils used an old-fashioned hit-and-run and advanced Hill to third after Cano singled through the right side. ASU then placed one on the board Trey Newman bunt Hill home, 3-2 Wildcats. Isaiah Jackson resolved his recent struggles, smoked an RBI double and tied the game at three.

Wyatt Crenshaw was hit by a pitch, and Nu’u Contrades blew the doors open with a three-run moonshot home run to the left. It was his third of the season, making it 6-3 to Sun Devils through six.

Seventh inning

Jesse Wainscott took just seven pitches to get three soft-hit balls into the air and get through the seventh without a scuff.

Hill made his way into second place on a walk, but ASU moved to eighth still leading 6-3.

Eighth inning

The Sun Devils let an unearned run pass, but otherwise suffered no damage and did not let a ball out of the infield.

Jackson hit another strike through the right side and stole second to open the eighth. With one out, Contrades served the final punch by stringing an RBI double to the wall at right center, which plated Jackson.

Ninth inning

Stevenson quietly recorded a popfly, groundout and lazy catch in the ninth to secure the Sun Devil victory.

NEXT ONE:

Arizona State aims to reach Arizona with a first pitch at 4 p.m. MST at Phoenix Municpal Stadium.