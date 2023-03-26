Men’s Lax dominates faceoffs, pulling away from #16 Penn for Key Ivy Win





Next game: Dartmouth College 4/1/2023 | 12:00 am ESPN+ April 01 (Sat) / 12:00 PM Dartmouth College History ITHACA, NY – Cornell dominated at the face off “X” and once in the strike zone, CJ Kirst and his teammates made Penn pay. The Big Red avenged its 2022 loss to Penn and improved to 6-1 overall (2-0 Ivy) with an 18-12 victory over the 16th-ranked Quakers on Sunday afternoon at Schoellkopf Field. The win marks the first time a player on Cornell’s active roster has beaten Penn, as the team’s last win was in the 2018 season. The Big Red took 24 of 34 wins in the circle to dominate time of possession. Jack Cascadden won 13 of 17 faceoffs, Angelo Petrakis achieved 11 of 15 wins, assisting a goal each after wins. Both face-off men had six wins on ground ball as the Big Red held a 38–29 lead over the Quakers. Kirst was everywhere, directing traffic, punching and, when the ball was in his stick, scoring. The junior scored seven goals, smothered an interception on the clean sheet and won two ground balls. Four other players had multi-goal afternoons for the offense Billy Coyle tallying six points with his three goals and three assists. Michael Bozzi (two goals) and Hugh Kelher (one goal, one assist) were also credited for multi-point games in the win. All-American midfielder Sam Handley had three goals and an assist to lead the Penn offense, while five other Quakers posted multi-point attempts. Brendan Lavelle scooped up six ground balls and sparked a turnover for Emmet Carroll, who made eighth saves in goal. FIRST QUARTER Cascadden’s faceoff victories began from the first whistle, where he brought the ground ball to goal, gifted a pass to Bryan Piatelli and clocked the assist on the Piatelli goal just 10 seconds into the game.

Penn responded with a 4-0 run in the next five minutes, leading 4-1.

Kirst got the Big Red back in the scoring column with a Cornell goal at 4:51.

Bozzi’s first career goal came with 41 seconds left in the first, closing the Cornell deficit to one. SECOND QUARTER Kirst completed the hat-trick to open the second quarter, scoring both in the opening 1:43 of the game to put the Big Red ahead 5–4.

Aidan Blake added to the lead with 9:18 left for his first goal of the day, leading to a 4-1 Cornell run.

added to the lead with 9:18 left for his first goal of the day, leading to a 4-1 Cornell run. Penn ended the half with two unanswered goals 53 seconds apart to make the halftime score 9-7, Cornell. THIRD QUARTER The Quakers continued their momentum in the second half, tying the game at nine with 12:35 remaining.

Cornell ran 5-1 for the rest of the quarter and built its lead to 14-10. FOURTH QUARTER Kirst joined the sock trick with his 33rd goal this season, just 39 seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Quakers scored to maintain the four-point deficit, but Kirstad scored one last goal six seconds later to tie his career high of seven goals.

Cornell did not allow Penn to come within less than four goals as he scored two more to win the second home game of the season. NEXT ONE Cornell will stay home next week to host Dartmouth on Saturday, April 1. Faceoff is scheduled for noon at Schoellkopf Field. Fans at home can tune in to ESPN+.

