Lacrosse falls 17-9 to Marquette





Next game: Detroit Mercy 3/29/2023 | 6 p.m March 29 (Wed) / 6pm Detroit Mercy MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.Hannah Greving (five points), Isabelle Casucci and Tara Osburn all scored three goals apiece and Mary Schumar added five assists to lead Marquette to a 17-9 lacrosse victory on Central Michigan Sunday at CMU Lacrosse Stadium. The matchup marked the last non-conference game of the year for the Chippewas. With the result, Central Michigan drops to 2-6 overall, while Marquette goes to 9-1 overall. Central Michigan opens Mid-American Conference play when it hosts Detroit Mercy at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the CMU Lacrosse Complex. Marquette scored four unanswered goals to build a 9–4 halftime lead and the Chippewas had to battle from behind the rest of the way. Marquette defeated Central Michigan 35-21, recording 17 draw controls for CMU’s 12. The Chippewas were led by Audrey Whiteside who scored three goals, while Kelly Hoyt And Maggie Diebold both contributed two goals and one assist each. Sadie Hinke And Celia Dow both contributed one goal each. CMU goalkeeper Alexa Martel made eight saves on the day. Central Michigan took an early 2-1 lead in the first quarter by scoring two goals in under a minute. Whiteside scored an unassisted goal at 10:43 and Hinkle received a pass from Kelly Hoyt and finished a play for her seventh score of the year. Marquette then answered with three consecutive goals from Lydia Foust and two from Greving on assists from Schumar and Leigh Steiner. The Chippewas cut the deficit to 3-2 when Diebold played a pass from Hinkle at 1:32, but Marquette reacted quickly 20 seconds later as Schumar found Shea Garcia for a score and 5-3 lead. It was the visitors’ first of four unanswered goals. The Golden Eagles went 8–3 up with three consecutive goals in the second quarter, including an unassisted play by Meg Bireley, a Garcia score on a Bireley assist, and an unassisted goal by Foust. After CMU’s Whiteside completed its second score of the day, Marquette pushed the lead to 9-4 on Greving’s third score on a pass from Ellie Henry at 3:59. Marquette opened the third quarter with three consecutive goals to take a commanding 12-4 lead with 8:54 to play in the period. Leigh Steiner scored on an unassisted goal at 2:26pm, Isabelle Casucci finished a shot from free position and Osburn scored on a pass from Greving. Late in the game, Central Michigan fought back with three consecutive goals by Kelly Hoyt (Diebold assist), Diebold ( Sandy Edwards help), and Dow. But it was too little, too late for CMU. Whiteside added her third goal with 7:32 left to play. Marquette goaltender Brynna Nixon finished the day with seven saves. CMU

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cmuchippewas.com/news/2023/3/26/lacrosse-falls-17-9-to-marquette.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related