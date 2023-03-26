Sports
#5 Big Red Too Tough To Tame in 1812 Defeat for #16 Mens Lacrosse
ITHACA, NY With a 9-5 push in the final 30 minutes of the game, #5 Cornell was too much to handle en route to an 18-12 victory Sunday afternoon against the #16 University of Pennsylvania men’s lacrosse team at Schoellkopf Field.
The Quakers fall to 3-4 and 1-1 in Ivy play, while the Big Red improves to 6-1 with a conference record of 2-0.
Quaker Note Meal
*Penn has been on a two-game win streak over Cornell since 2019 with the loss. It is the Quakers’ first loss in Ithaca since a 10–9 three-overtime final against the Big Red on March 21, 2015.
* The Quakers fall to 1-1 against Top 10 teams in 2023.
*Sam Handley led the way with three goals and one assist for four points. He slides to 10th in program history in career goals (88), tied for sixth in assists (77), and sole possession of seventh in points (165), beating Nick Doktor ’16 and W. Kelso Morrill’ 85 passes.
*Tynan Walsh, James Shipley And Hugo Mullane each scored a pair for Penn.
* handle, Cam Rubin, Robert Shine And Gabriel Furey finished with an assist.
*Furey shot eight team-high, including four on target.
*Peter Blake grabbed the defense with a team-leading three that caused turnovers, while Brendan Lavelle had a team-high six ground balls.
*Emmet Caroll made eight saves in the net with a percentage of 30.8, his lowest of the season.
*Cornell defeated Penn, 41-32, including 26-24 on shots on target.
* Penn forced 16 Cornell turnovers, just 11 through four quarters.
*The Quakers went 18-for-20 to no, while Cornell went 14-for-18.
*Cornell led Penn in faceoffs, 24-10, as both Jack Cascadden and Angelo Petrakis went 12-for-16 from the X. Chris Arceri went 10-for-29 on the spot.
* CJ Kirst led the Big Red with seven goals on 11 shots. Billy Coyle added three goals with three assists, while Brian Piatelli, Aiden Blake and Michael Bozzi each finished with a pair of points. Chayse Ireland made 12 stops between the pipes.
How it happened
Cornell got on the scoreboard just 10 seconds into the game with a Brian Piatelli goal after the first throw-in to take a 1–0 lead.
From there, the Quakers went on an offensive push with four in a row, the first two off the stick Tynan Walsh. Robert Shine And Cam Rubin answered to extend Penn’s lead to 4-1.
The Big Red scored the last two goals of the first quarter to make it 4-3.
Cornell started the second quarter strong and increased his goal streak to five in a row to take a 6–4 lead.
Sam Handley scored his first of the game to get the Quakers back in, trailing 6-5 with 7:53 to play in the second quarter, but the Big Red recorded three runs capped by CJ Kirst’s fourth to score a Taking a 9-5 lead with 3:59 left in the half.
That’s when Penn started his backstroke and scored the last two goals of the first half James Shipley And Hugo Mullane to leave 9-7 in the locker room.
Ben Smith and Mullane scored Penn’s first two goals of the second half to tie the game for the first time since 2:02 of the second quarter, making it a 9–9 game.
But it was a 7-2 push for the Big Red over the next 13 minutes in the fourth quarter to take a 16-11 lead with just 10:41 to play in the rules.
Handley took his second hat-trick of the year with his third of the game on the unsupported strike to make it 16-12, but Cornell scored the final two goals with less than five minutes left to make it 18-12 to get away with victory.
Next one
Penn will return to Franklin Field Saturday to host Yale at noon for Alumni Day. The program will honor the 1983 and 1988 Ivy League Championship teams. The Bulldogs are 0-2 to let Ivy play after back-to-back crushing losses to Cornell and Princeton.
#ILPL
#FightOnPenn
|
