Women’s Water Polo ends weekend 3-0 after topping No. 18 UCSD





Next game: in the state of Fresno 4/1/2023 | 12:00 am April 01 (Sat) / 12:00 PM bee the state of Fresno History LOS ANGELES No. 16 LMU women’s water polo will send its senior class out with wins after going 3-0 over the weekend, beating No. 18 UC San Diego 14-12. The Lions trailed 1-0 but soon came alongside Alexandra Akritidou beat the goalkeeper. The Tritons previously took another one-goal lead Yana Gerber And Kelsey Snelgar gave LMU a lead for the first time with back-to-back goals less than a minute apart. UCSD tied with a score of 3-3, but Kelsey Snelgar answered quickly with two consecutive goals to go through, 5-3. The quarter ended 5-5 as UCSD scored the next two in the final minute. UC San Diego’s run continued in the second quarter as the Tritons retook the lead. The Lions responded with four consecutive goals. Molly Williams scored twice, Ruth Arino Ruiz added one, and Yana Gerber scored on a power play to make it a 9-6 game. UCSD ended the streak with 26 seconds left in the half, but the Williams scored her third of the period with a goal with less than three seconds left to make it a 10–7 game at the half. Williams accounted for another two goals in the second period, but the Tritons scored three times to make it a two-goal game going into the final eight minutes. UC San Diego totaled five straight goals as the visitors scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 12-all. Arino Ruiz turned the tie into an LMU lead with her goal at 3:23. Snelgar extended the lead to two goals with a late goal. The Lions made key defensive stops along the stretch, preventing the Tritons from scoring in the final four and a half minutes. Madison Davis recorded 11 saves in goal for the Lions. The Lions will be on the road for the rest of the season, starting with an important GCC game at Fresno State on April 1. Donate today: Fans interested in contributing to the Lions Athletic Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will contribute to a transformative athletic, academic and cultural student-athlete experience for every LMU student-athlete. We appreciate your continued support of LMU Athletics. Follow along with the action: For full coverage of Loyola Marymount University athletics, visitLMULions.com. We encourage you to follow all promotions on social media as well. Follow us by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram.

