Penny, Wells lead attack in 12-4 victory over Towson





Next game: at Hampton 4/1/2023 | 1:00 pm April 01 (Sat) / 1:00 PM bee Hampton ELON, N.C The Elon University softball team scored a season high in runs as the Phoenix exploded for a 12-4 victory over Towson in the Colonial Athletic Association series finals on Sunday, March 26 at Hunt Softball Park. Elon (13-17, 7-2 CAA) earned his third straight win in the rubber game against the Tigers (13-14, 4-5 CAA). The win also gave the Phoenix a slight 14-13 lead in all-time meetings against Towson. AT THE PLATE

A day after being shutout for the fourth time this season, the Phoenix posted season-highs in runs scored (12), hits (12), RBI (12) and doubles (four). The maroon and gold also tied their best single game of 2023 with a pair of home runs.

Claudia Penny And Kailyn Wells led the Phoenix to the plate and the pair both went 3-of-3. The duo combined for four home runs, two doubles and 10 RBI, with Penny’s seven RBI being the most for the team since Danielle Lafferty did so against Furman on March 10, 2012. Both Penny and Wells were also one triple away from hitting the cycle.

Wells added her second home run of the series and finished the weekend with a team-best .625 at the saucer (5-of-8). Carey Davis also hit three hits for the Phoenix, as the senior was 3-for-4 on the day with a double. IN THE CIRCLE

McKenna McCard earned the circle win for the Phoenix, improving to 3-3 on the year. The Ashburn, Georgia native pitched 4.0 innings in relief, giving up six hits and two runs. THE OVERFLOW

Looking for a quick start, the Phoenix saw the first two batters reach in the bottom of the first. Megan Grant And Drew Menscer reached a walk and a single, respectively, before the pair got into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. That set the stage for Penny, who took a few balls and a strike before sending a rope down the left field line that ran over the wall for her fourth home run of the season and an early 3-0 lead.

Elon kept the momentum going in the bottom of the first inning. Davis followed with a double to left before scoring on a Bella Devesa double the left field line. Wells added the third double of the frame on a two-out hit down the left field line to bring Devesa to the plate and put the Phoenix ahead 5–0.

Towson responded with a pair of runs in the top of the second to narrow Phoenix’s lead. The Tigers loaded the bases with no outs before scoring on an Ally Hickman single with two RBIs to center right. McCard and the Phoenix were able to recover, limiting the next three outs to damage.

The Phoenix came back with a three-pointer in the bottom of the second. Elon returned the favor by loading the bases with no outs as Penny came to the plate. The Apex, NC native cleared the bases on a single to right to extend Elon’s lead to six, 8-2.

Wells led off the bottom of the third with her second round-tripper of the season on a solo shot over the wall into right field. That pushed the Phoenix’s advantage to 9-2 heading into the fourth.

Both Penny and Wells contributed to add two more runs for Elon in the bottom of the fourth. Penny rode in All Seering for her seventh RBI on a double to center right. Penny would score herself on Wells’ single through the middle to extend Elon’s lead to nine, 11-2.

The Tigers came back with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, but Elon closed the game in the home half of the frame when Devesa drove in Seering on a sacrifice fly to center, enabling the 12-4 series victory. win via run rule. ON DECK

Elon will be on the road again next weekend, April 1-2, facing Hampton as the Phoenix and Pirates meet for the first time as CAA opponents. — ELON —

