Shockers win series at UCF after Two-Out Hitting





Next game: Omaha 3/29/2023 | 5:00 PM March 29 (Wed) / 5:00 PM Omaha History ORLANDO No. 22 Wichita State scored all 10 points with two outs to record a 10-5 series win over UCF on Sunday afternoon. Wichita State (26-7, 2-1) went 8-for-15 with two outs in the final game of the series, dropping UCF to 19-18 overall and 1-2 in the league. Sydney McKinney came up with a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. She went 3-for-5 with a single, double, triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Zoe Jones continued her sweltering weekend, going 2-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI. Addison Bernard , Lauren Mills (R.B.I.), Taylor Sedlacek , Lainee Brown (RBI double) and Kristin Nelson added one hit each. Alex Aguilar (6-2) won her sixth game, giving up five runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings. Aguilar posted four consecutive scoreless frames after three runs in the first two innings. Lauren Howell recorded the last three outs from the bullpen. UCF took a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a one-out solo home run, but Wichita State answered big in the top of the second inning. The Shockers scored seven runs in the frame, all with two outs. After Lauren Mills and Brown walked, Nelson started the rally with two outs with an RBI single to center right. The next batter, McKinney, dropped a runscoring double to center left to put the Shockers ahead, 2–1. An infield single by Barnard and a basesloaded run to Lauren Lucas set the stage for Jones. The senior hit her first career grand slam over the right field wall to make it 7-1. UCF took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on a two-out, two-run single. Wichita State was held scoreless in the third and fourth innings, but Brown delivered in the top of the fifth with another two-out hit. Brown hit an RBI double over the right fielder’s head to increase the lead to 8-3. McKinney led off the sixth inning with her sixth triple of the season, and Wichita State did more damage with two outs. After a pop-up by Barnard and flyout by Lucas, Jones ripped an RBI double to center. Mills then added the final run on a single to the middle. The Knights scored two in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run home run. Next one Wichita State returns home for a weekday game against Omaha on Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2023/3/26/softball-shockers-win-series-at-ucf-behind-two-out-hitting.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related