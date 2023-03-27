University of Massachusetts Athletics





AMHERST, Mass . Tennis from the University of Massachusetts earned a 7-0 victory over Atlantic 10 opponent, Davidson College on Sunday morning at the Bay Road Indoor Tennis Center. Victory marked the 15econsecutive home for UMass.



Massachusetts advances to 9-3 on the year and remains undefeated, (3-0) in the A-10 Confer ence. Davidson falters to 4-10 overall and 0-2 within the A-10. 7-0 victory over Atlantic 10 opponent, Davidson College on Sunday morning at the Bay Road Indoor Tennis Center. Victory marked the 15consecutive home for UMass.ence. Davidson falters to 4-10 overall and 0-2 within the A-10. The Minute Womensolidified the doubles with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. The duet of Melissa Senli And Maria Krasakov defeated Davidson’s Kavya Patel and Daniela Porges 6–0, ranked No. 1 in doubles. Danielle Hak And Anna Napady teamed up to overpower Emma Heiderscheit and Franny Shea of ​​the Wildcats, 6-3 at court No. 2. Dylan cannon And Thamonpan Jonglertrakul Automatically won on No. 3 doubles by default. Massachusetts continued their early lead with both Cannon and Jonglertrakul taking standard No. 1 wins. 6 and No. 5 singles. UMass capitalized on this momentum and took wins over No. 4, No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Napadiy took a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Davidson’s Linden Patterson at the No. 4 track, before Hack took a 6-2, 6-1 victory over the No. 1 over Porges of the Wildcats. Senli claimed a 6-4, 6-1 victory against Davidson’s Patel at court No. 2, while Krasakova earned the final singles point of the afternoon by beating Shea of ​​the Wildcats 6-2, 6-4 at number 3 singles

UMass is looking forward to a road match against LIU on Saturday, April 1st. A time is not yet known. UMass vs Davidson Results Doubles

1. Senli/Krasakova (UM) def. Patel/Porges (DC) 6-0

2. Hack / Napadiy (UM) vs. Heiderscheit/Shea (DC) 6-3

3. Cannon/Jongler Trakul (UM) def. N/A (DC) standard

Order of finishing: 3, 1, 2



Single people

1. Hacking (UM) against Porges (DC) 6-2, 6-1

2. Senli (UM) against Patel (DC) 6-4, 6-1

3. Krasakova(UM)vs. Shea (DC) 6-2, 6-4

4. Napadiy (UM) v. Patterson (DC) 6-1, 6-0

5.Jonglertrakul(UM) def. N/A (DC) standard

6. Cannon (UM) def. N/A (DC) standard

Order of finishing: 6, 5, 4, 1, 2, 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2023/3/26/massachusetts-tennis-sweeps-davidson-7-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related