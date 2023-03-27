Spartans beat Saint Louis with second consecutive extra inning victory





??? Associate head coach @coach__twalk talks about the resilience of the Spartans after the come-from-behind victory!#AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/RqTIdnoQ6j San Jose State Baseball (@SanJoseStateBSB) March 26, 2023

BOX SCORE (PDF) SAN JOSE, California Hunter Dorraugh went 2-for-5 and hit a walk-off RBI single to lead the San Jose State baseball team (10-9, 4-2 Mountain West) in a 4-3 11-inning victory over Saint Louis ( 12-9, 0-0 Atlantic 10) on Sunday at Excite Ballpark. Right-handed pitchers Cade Van Allen And Joey Cammarata and left-handed pitcher Jack White combined to pitch 6.0 scoreless innings of relief to help the Spartans beat this series. Charles MacAdoo led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a double and scored the winning run on Dorraugh’s RBI single.

led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a double and scored the winning run on Dorraugh’s RBI single. The Spartans had an incredible comeback, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth after trailing 3-0. Jack Colette delivered a 2-RBI double to bring the Spartans within one run earlier Nathan Cadena brought him home with the tying RBI single.

delivered a 2-RBI double to bring the Spartans within one run earlier brought him home with the tying RBI single. Colette, Dorraugh and McAdoo all had two hits respectively.

Matt Speer threw out two basesteal attempts. Spear leads the Mountain West Conference this season with 10 CSBs.

threw out two basesteal attempts. Spear leads the Mountain West Conference this season with 10 CSBs. RHP Aaron Eden started the game and threw 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three.

started the game and threw 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three. Van Allen went 3.2 scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and striking out one batter.

White got his fourth conference win of the season when he threw scoreless frames in the 10th and 11th, giving up only one hit and registering one strikeout.

Cammarata retired the lone batter in a row.

The Spartans earned their second consecutive walk-off victory when they defeated Saint Louis 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon. NEXT ONE:The Spartans will play in Santa Clara on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. Watch the game on the WCC Network. Clickhereto build your One Spartan Nation membership. #AllSpartans

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sjsuspartans.com/news/2023/3/26/Spartans-Sweep-Saint-Louis-With-Second-Straight-Extra-Inning-Win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related