Notre Dame wins third straight NCAA fencing championship





End result DURHAM, NC (theACC.com) Notre Dame’s fencing program captured its third straight national championship on Sunday as the Fighting Irish won the 2023 NCAA Fencing Championship at Dukes Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The Fighting Irish have claimed five of the last six NCAA Championships. Notre Dame earned the 13th national championship in the program’s history, including the fifth under head coach Gia Kvaratskhelia (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). The Fighting Irish is the first program to win three or more straight fencing team championships since Penn State won six straight from 1995-2000. The national championship is the fifth achieved by an ACC program this school year: field hockey (North Carolina), women’s cross country (NC State), men’s soccer (Syracuse), and women’s swimming and diving (Virginia). Competing with the maximum allocated 12 fencers, the Fighting Irish brought home two individual national championships from junior Luke Linder (men’s saber) and freshman Eszter Muhari (women’s épée). Linder earned his second saber national championship (2021). Twenty-four ACC student-athletes participated in the event, with 14 earning All-America honors. Notre Dame brought home 10 individual All-America laurels, while Duke claimed two and Boston College and North Carolina had one honoree each. Notre Dame scored 188 points to claim the team crown over second-place Princeton (175). Duke also achieved a top-10 finish in the team competition, placing ninth with 73 points. North Carolina was 21st with 18 points, while Boston College was 22nd with 15. The championships include individual events in each of the six weapons (Men’s Epee, Men’s Foil, Men’s Saber, Women’s Epee, Women’s Foil, and Women’s Saber). First-team All-America honors are awarded to those who finish in the top four in each event. Second team laurels go to those finishing in positions five through eight, while honorable mentions are awarded to positions nine through twelve.



2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Fencing Championships

Final standings 1. Notre Dame, 188

2. Princeton, 175

3. Columbia, 156

4.Harvard, 134

5. State of Ohio, 121

6. Pen, 117

7. St Johns, 90

8. Penn State, 75

9. Duke, 73

10. Yale, 59

21. North Carolina 18

22.Boston College, 15 ACC All-Americans

Men’s sword 8. Maruan Osman-Touson, Notre Dame

11. Jonathan Hamilton-Meikle, Notre Dame Men Foil T3. Marcello Olivares, Our Lady

T3. Haunt Bucket, Notre Dame

10. Brian Wang, Boston University Men’s saber 1. Luke Linder, Notre Dame

9. Terence Lee, Duke

10. Stephen Kim, Duke Ladies épée 1. Eszter Muhari, Notre Dame

5. Kaylin Hsieh, Notre Dame Women Foil T3. Amita Berthier, Notre Dame

9. Rebeca Candescu, Notre Dame Women’s Saber 5. Kara Linder, Notre Dame

9. Sophia Kovacs, North Carolina

