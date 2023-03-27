Titans win Game Three and take series victory over UC Davis





DAVIS, California – Cal State Fullerton baseball clinched the series victory over UC Davis on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 win at Dobbins Stadium. The Titans improve to 11-8 per year and 5-1 in Big West play. Fullerton has three straight series wins. The two teams were scoreless for six innings before Nate Nankil broke the tie in the top of the seventh inning on a three-run home run. Nankil now has two homeruns this season. Evan Yates had a great start for the Titans, throwing five shutout innings while allowing only three hits and walking one batter. Yates tied his career-high with eight strikeouts. Fullerton added an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI single up the left side of the infield to drive in Moises Guzman to give the Titans a 4–0 lead. UC Davis then scored once in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it a 4-1 game. Peyton Jones threw 2.2 innings of relief, giving up one run on four hits while walking one and striking out to win. Jones deserved the win and improved to 3-0 this year. Jojo Ingrassia earned his second save of the season in as many games. Ingrassia got the last four outs for the Titans to secure the series sweep. The Titans are back at Goodwin Field Tuesday as UCLA comes to town for a midweek matchup. The first throw is scheduled for 6:00 PM PT. WATCH THE TITANS ON ESPN+

Titans fans can now watch home games exclusively at ESPN+. Cal State Fullerton has built a top-tier production studio to bring viewers ESPN-quality production for Titan Athletics. In addition, all schools in the Big West Conference are committed to producing ESPN-quality streams for fans to watch the Titans on ESPN+ for all Road Conference games. FOLLOW THE TITANS!

Fans can stay up to date with the latest Titan Athletics news by following us on Facebook (Facebook/Fullerton Titans), Twitter (@FullertonTitans) Instagram (Fullerton Titans). In addition, the baseball team has set up its own Twitter (FullertonBSB) and Instagram accounts (fullertonbsb).

