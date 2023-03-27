Utah State Golf Team back in action at UC San Diego Invitational





LOGAN, Utah For the first time in over a month, the Utah State golf team is back in action for the UC San Diego Invitational at the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. For the first time in over a month, the Utah State golf team is back in action for the UC San Diego Invitational at the famed Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. The 54-hole tournament with 15 teams from all over the country will take place on Monday and Tuesday, March 27-28. Both days of action begin with an 8:30 am (MT) shotgun start on the North Course at Torrey Pines. Along with the Aggies and host Tritons, the field includes Bucknell, California Baptist, CSUN, Florida A&M, Hawai’i, Lehigh, Oklahoma Christian, Seattle, Southern Utah, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, and Utah Technology. Scheduled to hit it off for the Aggies are sophomores Esteban Jaramillo (No. 1), Julio Arronte Sanchez (No. 4) and Luis Gerardo Cantu (no. 5) and juniors Josh Pehrson (No. 2) and John Kok (Number 3). States represented at the tournament are California (Cal Baptist, CSUN, UCI, UCR, UCSD, UCSB), Florida (Florida A&M), Hawaii (Hawai’i), Oklahoma (Oklahoma Christian), Pennsylvania (Bucknell, Lehigh), Utah ( SUU, USU, Utah Tech) and Washington (Seattle). The UC San Diego Invitational was held at La Costa (Champions Course) in Carlsbad, California, in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, Utah State was the team champion, while San Diego State’s Liam Koeneke won a three-hole playoff against the Aggies Colton Cordingley to win individual medalists. Last season, Sacramento State took the win, just one stroke ahead of second-place UC San Diego. SDSU’s Justin Hastings topped the field of 89 players for individual medalist honors. Utah State finished third on the event with a 54-hole score of 9 over 873 (291-280-302), tied with Weber State in the 14-team field. Junior javier vazquez was the top Aggie finisher at last year’s invite when he placed fifth with 3-under 213. Utah State has not competed in the SUU-hosted Thunderbird Invitational since the second week of February, where the Aggies finished third. Pehrson was one of two USU golfers to finish in the top 10 as he tied for fourth in 54-hole scoring with a best score of 6 under 210 (66-75-70) on the par-72, 6,781 yard course. It marked the best placement of his career. Arronte Sanchez, playing as an individual, posted the best finish of his career when he finished seventh with a career-best 4-under 212 (70-70-72). Cook, tied for first heading into the final round, tied for 19th place with 1-over 217. Designed by legendary course architect William P. Belland, completed by his son, William F. Bell, Torrey Pines opened in 1957. It offers two 18-hole championship courses, the North and South courses. Both courses test a player’s skill with tight fairways, luscious rough, ample bunkering and exceptional length that will test players of all skill levels, including the best players in the world.

Torrey Pines hosted the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Open Championships and has hosted the Farmers Insurance Open annually since 1968. To learn more about Utah State’s golf program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUMensGolf, on Facebook at USUMensGolf, and on Instagram at USUGolf. UC San Diego invitees Date: March 27-28

Guest Course: Torrey Pines North (Black)

Par: 72

Meter reading: 7,258

Scoring live:www.golfstat.com Utah State lineup 1. Esteban Jaramillo (sophomore)

2. Josh Pehrson (Junior)

3. John Kok (Junior)

4. Julio Arronte Sanchez (sophomore)

5. Luis Gerardo Cantu (sophomore) -USU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utahstateaggies.com/news/2023/3/26/mens-golf-utah-state-golf-team-back-in-action-at-uc-san-diego-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related