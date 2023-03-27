Pitching slows Bears as Sun Devils make it to Finals in Extras





Next game: Washington 31-03-2023 | 6:00 PM ASU live stream Mar. 31 (Fri) / 6:00 PM Washington History BERKELEY, California. Arizona State avoided defeat by California at Berkeley under the modern three-game format by claiming a 4-2 victory in eight innings on Sunday afternoon. The Sun Devils gave up a two-run home run Alexa Milius to take the lead in the eighth inning. Mac Osborne And Kenzie Brown limited the Golden Bears to just six singles. Brown earned the win with six strikeouts and two hits allowed in four scoreless innings. Milius had three RBI’s on the season. HOW IT HAPPENED Savannah Price doubled to start the ASU third for the first hit in the game by either team. See reached third at a Yanni Acuna groundout and scored on a groundout by Milius.

doubled to start the ASU third for the first hit in the game by either team. See reached third at a groundout and scored on a groundout by Milius. Cal tied the score at 1-1 with a pair of hits and an error in the fourth inning.

Kayla Lisa singled leading up to the fifth inning and came along to score on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead.

singled leading up to the fifth inning and came along to score on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead. Brown took the Sun Devils to extra innings with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The ASU eighth led off with a walk by Acuna to lead off the start of Milius’ home run.

Brown closed out the win with a two-out strikeout after working around an opening walk. REMARKABLE Milius’ home run was her first since March 20, 2022 (for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina) and took 90 at bats.

The Sun Devils improved to 2-0 this season in games leading to overtime.

Brown’s six strikeouts marked her eighth appearance this season with at least four.

Osborne allowed two runs (one earned) in a four-inning no-decision. NEXT ONE ASU returns to Farrington Stadium to host a three-game Pac-12 series with Washington next weekend. All three games can be seen on the ASU Live Stream.

