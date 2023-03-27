Blue Devils set sights on Valspar Collegiate





PALM CITY, FL —A trip to Florida completes the March portion of the schedule for the Duke men’s golf team as it competes at the Valspar Collegiate on March 27-28. The Blue Devils are one of 16 teams to compete against the Floridian National Golf Club, playing at 7,114 yards and to a par of 71. Duke is joined in the field by hosts Houston, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Lamar, Marquette, Minnesota, North Carolina, Northwestern, Ohio State, Pepperdine, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Wake Forest. As of the last update on March 23, 12 of the 16 teams in the field were ranked 37th or higher on Golfweek’s national rankings. The Blue Devils line-up consists of Ian Siebers , Luke example , Kelly Chinn , William Love And Jimmy Zheng In Duke’s most recent event, Chinn led the way as he recorded his fourth top-20 finish of the season tied for 17th with a 54-hole score of 2-under, 214, at the General Hackler Championship. Last season at the Valspar Collegiate, Duke took fourth place as a team with a 14-under, 838. The Blue Devils had two individual top-10 finishers as Chinn finished in fifth place with 10-under, 203, and Siebers finished just one shot behind his teammate with a 9-under, 204, and tied for sixth. The first two rounds are scheduled for Monday, starting with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. with continuous play for the second round. Duke will play alongside Marquette, Minnesota and Lamar starting on holes 13 through 17. The final round on Tuesday is also an 8:30 am shotgun start, with pairings determined by standings. Live scoring is available at Gulf state. The Blue Devils also have four individuals competing in the Seahawk Intercollegiate, with the first and second rounds held on Sunday. Daniel Choi , Daniel Uranga , Ethan Evans And Jan Pieters are in the field at the CC of Landfall in Wilmington, NC, with the second round on Sunday night suspended due to darkness. The four Blue Devils will begin their third round on Monday morning once all participating teams have completed their second round. Live scoring is available at Gulf state. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s golf by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/3/26/DukeMGOLF”. #Good week

