Mountain Hawks suffers a few losses to Bucknell in Patriot League action

LEWISBURG, Pa. The Lehigh baseball team (11-13, 0-4 PL) lost both games to Bucknell (12-11, 6-2 PL) in a pair of seven-inning games held at Deep Field on Sunday afternoon. The Mountain Hawks led by three or more runs in both games, but dropped game one 5-3 and game two 16-6.

Game 1 L, 6-4

After the Mountain Hawks and Bison went three scoreless innings, Lehigh would score two runs on an RBI double by junior Andrew Absent that scored fifth year Gerald Sweeney . sophomore Andrew Kohl followed that up with an RBI double of their own that was plated Absent to put Lehigh ahead 2-0 after four innings.

sophomore Rafe Perich picked in the right field to bring the first year Ryan Cochran trotted home and extended the Mountain Hawks lead to 3-0. The Bison countered in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 3-3 with an RBI single to center field by Kyle Lyon, an RBI for Jacob Corson after being hit by a pitch, and an RBI for Grant Voytovich on a fielders pick.

Perich put Lehigh back in front with an RBI double down the left field line that Cochran scored again as the Mountain Hawks led 4–3 and three outs after recording their first Patriot League win of the season. Bucknell walked away with a three-run home run to right by Sean Keys to claim game one of the day, 6–4.

Perich went 3-for-4 at noon with a pair of RBI’s and a double while Absent and Kohl each produced two hits with a double and one RBI each. Cochran scored twice, recorded a stolen base and had one single.

Sophomore right-hander Alex Bouchard started and went for four innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Senior right-handed pitcher Ryan God was first to go in relief and gave up no run or hit with a walk and strikeout to freshman right-hander Cole Leman came into play. Leman pitched 1.1 innings with one run earned on one hit and a walk. Fifth year Casey Rother (L, 0-2) recorded one out in the bottom of the seventh before giving up the game-winning home run for his second loss of the season.

Game 2L, 16-6

The Mountain Hawks wasted no time getting runs in game two, taking a 4-0 lead after half an inning after Sweeney hit a sac-fly to right field to score Perich for a 1-0 lead. Junior Tyler Young placed two runners with a single off middle and freshman Dom Patricians singled into right field to give Lehigh a 4-0 lead.

Bucknell narrowed the deficit to one after a two-RBI triple by Tyler Dunn and Billy Kender reached on a fielder’s choice, giving the Bison a run, 4–3 to end the first inning. The Mountain Hawks made it 5–3 in the second when Sweeney singled to center to score Rother and give Lehigh a two-run lead going into the top of the second.

The Bison opened their half of the second frame with a base-clearing double by Keys to put Bucknell ahead 6-5 and turn that into an eight-run inning, with Lehigh leading 11-5 just after two innings.

Lehigh would score their final run of the game in the third inning when sophomore Jake Whitlinger reached on an outfielder’s pick to score Young to cut the deficit to 11-6 after the third. Bucknell scored five more runs and closed the game in the bottom of the seventh as they got 10 runs ahead on a Kender RBI triple and swept the doubleheader against Lehigh on bat. Deep Field.

Five pitchers appeared on the mound in game two with senior right-handers Am Christian get the start. Christian threw 1.2 innings and gave up six earned runs on four hits with a strikeout and a walk. Junior right-handed pitcher Tyler Thompson faced five batters and gave up five runs, only one earned, on four hits for sophomore right-hander Val Taddei came in relief and went 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and gave up four runs on two hits and four walks. Sophomore left-handed Nazir Glenn threw two innings and gave up only one run and a single with two walks and a strikeout for classmate Marcus Danchisie came in and registered a strikeout and one hit.

The Mountain Hawks return to action on Tuesday, March 28 when they face Villanova in the first round of the Liberty Bell Classic at J. David Walker Field in Legacy Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

