Singles dominate in non-conference wins





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –Purdue men’s tennis closed their non-conference slate on Sunday with a 4-3 victory over the Butler Bulldogs. The Boilermakers dominated the day in singles with three wins in straight sets and one game in three. Milledge Cossu started the barrage of points by taking his opponent to a tiebreak in the first set. His 7-6(3) win gave him a set and his momentum couldn’t be stopped as he easily closed out the first win of the day in one go. Then the talented freshmen Mujtaba Ali Khan overcame adversity against an experienced senior Bulldog. Ali-Khan trailed early in the first set but fought his way back to win in the second of four Boilermaker tiebreaks. His victory took him to his fourth win over No. 3 and seventh win of his spring campaign. With Bulldog winning over No. 1, Purdue took the lead again in a competitive game. Michael Wozniak Great performance at No. 2 gave Purdue a 3-2 lead with the final games in favor of the Boilers. Wozniak used his experience and poise to defeat his enemy. While Butler used his power to generate a strong return, Wozniak looked at the net with dexterity and fierceness, winning several points by placing the ball where there was no chance of a return. Purdue took the win with a sentimental contest. Hassan Barudi defeated his opponent Aidan William in three, fighting back from a set down. Baroudi knew his opponent as William is an old friend who used to be a practice partner. Despite the heartfelt moment between friends, Baroudi came into battle and finished with the deciding point of the Boilermaker victory. Next one The Boilers continue their conference schedule at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini this Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m. Purdue (2-11, 0-1)- 4, Butler (11-8, 2-1)- 3

SINGLE 1. Thomas Brennan (BU) def. Daniel Labrador (PU)- 7-6(3), 7-5

2. Michael Wozniak (PU) def. Alvaro Huete Vadillo (BU)- 7-6(3), 6-4

3. Mujtaba Ali Khan (PU) def. Borja Miralles (BU)- 7-6(4), 6-3

4. Milledge Cossu (PU) def. Rahulniket Konakanachi (BU)- 7-6(3), 6-2

5. Patrick Joss (BU) def. Thomas Dudek (PU)- 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5)

6. Hassan Barudi (PU) def. Aidan William (BU) – 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 DOUBLE 1. Defeats Thomas Brennan/Alvaro Huete Vadillo (BU). Daniel Labrador / Thomas Dudek (PU)- 6-1

2. Michael Wozniak / Milledge Cossu (PU) vs. Borja Moralles/Nicolas Arts (BU)- 5-1 (Unfinished)

3. Defeats Rahulniket Konakanachi/Patrick Joss (BU). Christmas Morgan / Mujtaba Ali Khan (PU)- 6-3 ORDER OF FINISHING Singles- 4, 3, 1, 2, 6, 5

Doubles – 1, 3, 2 (unfinished)

