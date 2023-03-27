Sports
Nora Burke’s Captures National Championship in Saber to Cap Fencing’s Weekend at NCAA Championships
DURHAM, NC Senior Nora Burke capped off a brilliant career and weekend by winning an individual national championship in saber to cap Columbia’s fencing weekend at the NCAA Championships Sunday. The Lions placed third in the combined team competition with 156 wins between the men’s and women’s programs. Notre Dame won the National Championship with 188 wins, followed by Princeton in second with 175.
Columbia posted four All-Americans on the day after top-eight finishes of Zander Rhodes And Delphine DeVore in foil and tender ox herder in epee. Overall, the Lions saw eight of their 12 participants earn All-America status.
“I’m so proud of this team,” said the head coach Michael sincerely. “We preach fighting to the end of every fight and that’s what we did today. I couldn’t be happier that Nora’s last college game was to win an NCAA Championship. To see our program back on top, shows the strength of the hearts of our fencers.”
“I am also very happy for the whole team,” continued Aufrichtig. “To have four more All-Americans and see everyone finish strong today was amazing to watch. For our seniors, I am confident that their experience on Columbia’s fencing team will help them become champions in life. “
Burke’s 40e NCAA Individual Champion in the program’s history, and in the women’s saber since Daria Schneider ’10CC in 2007. Coincidentally, the New York native topped Harvard’s Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the finals, where Schneider serves as head coach. Columbia has had a national champion for the fourth consecutive season that they have competed in the NCAA Championships.
“Last year I had a heavy defeat in the semi-finals and I was able to take some lessons from that, applied this year and I think it helped me today,” said Burke after the title match. “My plan was to apply pressure, and in the second part of the fight I think I got a little more creative and (it paid off). This will be my last fencing tournament ever, so to end it on this note closing is all I could ask for.”
Burke came roaring out of the gate, posting a 6-1 scoreline to finish with 18 wins and secure a place in the semi-finals for the second consecutive year.
In the round of four, the senior took on Princeton’s Chloe Fox-Gitomer in a 15-touch bout. Burke raced to a 4-0 lead and never looked back, taking a 15-7 victory to push her to the championship. There she met Tartakovsky, who was number 1.
The fight was tied early on, but with the score tied at 4-4, Tartakovsky started to get some separation with three unanswered scores. Burke closed the gap to one and eventually tied at 11-11 before taking two of the next three touches to take the lead for good. Leading 14-13, Burke attacked on the restart and grabbed the final point of the tournament as her Columbia teammates went wild in the stands at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
With the win, Burke became a three-time All-American and earned a spot on the first team in consecutive seasons following a third-place finish in 2022.
Rhodes was fifth overall, matching her NCAA finish from a year ago. The sophomore was one win shy of reaching the top-four after going 4-4 in the morning and 15-8 overall with a +37 indicator. DeVore took eighth place with five wins on the day, and 13 total, capping off a successful first NCAA Championship appearance for the junior.
Oxenreider finished the tournament 4-0 in her final standings and moved up to seventh place. The first year won a combined 14 games in her NCAA Championship debut. Fellow Leeuwepiste, Ariana Mangano improved her 2022 NCAA finish by six places after turning 17e with eight wins for the event.
in sable, Vera Kong ended her weekend with a 3-1 point in the final leg to finish 17the after posting nine wins.
A replay of the semi-finals and finals, along with other championship highlights, will air on ESPNU on Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m.
Follow @CULionsFencing for the latest news on Columbia’s fencing programsTwitterAndInstagramand the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
INDIVIDUAL FINAL RESULTS
Ladies Degen
7. tender ox herder Second Team All-America
17. Ariana Mangano
Foil for women
5. Zander Rhodes Second Team All-America
8. Delphine DeVore Second Team All-America
Women’s Saber
1. Nora Burke First Team All America
17. Vera Kong
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/3/26/nora-burkes-captures-national-championship-in-sabre-to-cap-fencings-weekend-at-ncaa-championships.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Ex-Pakistani PM Khan presents economic rescue package at rally
- Imran Khan promises Islamic utopia to Pakistanis. This could force the military to return
- How to make the Taliban respect Afghan women? Pakistani Imran Khan says integrate them
- 99th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat today; check time, live stream details
- Winona State picks up pair wins in doubleheader vs. Northern State
- Imran Khan arrives at IHC for multi-case protection bond – Pakistan
- Organ donors must come forward in maximum numbers: PM Modi
- Golf in third place as play is suspended Sunday night in NC
- Deep-sea mining: A threat to the Pacific Ocean, despite the recent victory of the Global Oceans Treaty
- Imran Khan now enjoys support from judicial establishment: Maryam
- NCAA Hockey Recap (March 26)
- Honduras ties up with China after Taiwan bustExBulletin