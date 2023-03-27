Nora Burke’s Captures National Championship in Saber to Cap Fencing’s Weekend at NCAA Championships

DURHAM, NC Senior Nora Burke capped off a brilliant career and weekend by winning an individual national championship in saber to cap Columbia’s fencing weekend at the NCAA Championships Sunday. The Lions placed third in the combined team competition with 156 wins between the men’s and women’s programs. Notre Dame won the National Championship with 188 wins, followed by Princeton in second with 175.

Columbia posted four All-Americans on the day after top-eight finishes of Zander Rhodes And Delphine DeVore in foil and tender ox herder in epee. Overall, the Lions saw eight of their 12 participants earn All-America status.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said the head coach Michael sincerely . “We preach fighting to the end of every fight and that’s what we did today. I couldn’t be happier that Nora’s last college game was to win an NCAA Championship. To see our program back on top, shows the strength of the hearts of our fencers.”

“I am also very happy for the whole team,” continued Aufrichtig. “To have four more All-Americans and see everyone finish strong today was amazing to watch. For our seniors, I am confident that their experience on Columbia’s fencing team will help them become champions in life. “

Burke’s 40e NCAA Individual Champion in the program’s history, and in the women’s saber since Daria Schneider ’10CC in 2007. Coincidentally, the New York native topped Harvard’s Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the finals, where Schneider serves as head coach. Columbia has had a national champion for the fourth consecutive season that they have competed in the NCAA Championships.

“Last year I had a heavy defeat in the semi-finals and I was able to take some lessons from that, applied this year and I think it helped me today,” said Burke after the title match. “My plan was to apply pressure, and in the second part of the fight I think I got a little more creative and (it paid off). This will be my last fencing tournament ever, so to end it on this note closing is all I could ask for.”

Burke came roaring out of the gate, posting a 6-1 scoreline to finish with 18 wins and secure a place in the semi-finals for the second consecutive year.

In the round of four, the senior took on Princeton’s Chloe Fox-Gitomer in a 15-touch bout. Burke raced to a 4-0 lead and never looked back, taking a 15-7 victory to push her to the championship. There she met Tartakovsky, who was number 1.

The fight was tied early on, but with the score tied at 4-4, Tartakovsky started to get some separation with three unanswered scores. Burke closed the gap to one and eventually tied at 11-11 before taking two of the next three touches to take the lead for good. Leading 14-13, Burke attacked on the restart and grabbed the final point of the tournament as her Columbia teammates went wild in the stands at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

With the win, Burke became a three-time All-American and earned a spot on the first team in consecutive seasons following a third-place finish in 2022.

Rhodes was fifth overall, matching her NCAA finish from a year ago. The sophomore was one win shy of reaching the top-four after going 4-4 ​​in the morning and 15-8 overall with a +37 indicator. DeVore took eighth place with five wins on the day, and 13 total, capping off a successful first NCAA Championship appearance for the junior.

Oxenreider finished the tournament 4-0 in her final standings and moved up to seventh place. The first year won a combined 14 games in her NCAA Championship debut. Fellow Leeuwepiste, Ariana Mangano improved her 2022 NCAA finish by six places after turning 17e with eight wins for the event.

in sable, Vera Kong ended her weekend with a 3-1 point in the final leg to finish 17the after posting nine wins.

A replay of the semi-finals and finals, along with other championship highlights, will air on ESPNU on Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m.

Follow @CULionsFencing for the latest news on Columbia’s fencing programsTwitterAndInstagramand the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

INDIVIDUAL FINAL RESULTS

Ladies Degen

7. tender ox herder Second Team All-America

17. Ariana Mangano

Foil for women

5. Zander Rhodes Second Team All-America

8. Delphine DeVore Second Team All-America