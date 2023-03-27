Track & Field finishes third at Rider 5-Way Invitational





Results Lawrenceville, NJ (March 26, 2023) It took an extra day due to weather conditions, but the Fordham track and field team made it to New Jersey for the Rider 5-Way Invitational in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, finishing third out of five teams in both the men’s and the women’s competition. In the women’s competition, the Rams scored 113 points, led by two event winners. Mary Kathryn Underwood won the 400 meter dash in 1:00.16, while Dilly green took first place in the 200-meter sprint in 25.75 seconds. Green was also part of the 4×100 relay Ileana Chlorou , Nicole Lytel And Tanicha Saintigene that was third in 49.26 seconds. In addition to these top performances Taylor Massetta came third in the 1,500 meters in 4:53.16 and Lytle was seventh in the 100 meters hurdles in 15.87 seconds. The 800 meter running saw abigail llach seventh overall in 2:31.75 with Sophia Crucs ninth in the 400 meters hurdles in 1:10.35. The final track events were the 3,000-more run and the 4×400 relay Clodagh McGroary was eighth in the 3,000 meters in 11:37.13, while the team of Ruby Avila , Michael Daye Crucs, and Alexandra Williams placed fifth in the 4×400 relay in 4:12.87. In field events, Kathryn Kelly led the way and placed second in the long jump with a throw of 19′ 11″, while Jane Rokita tied for second in the high jump, clearing 5′ 5″. Alexandra Manetovic placed third in the triple jump at 37′ 1″ and Saintigene finished seventh in the shot put (37′ 4″) and javelin throw (84′ 6″). Completing the field events, Amanda Gurt placed fourth in the discus throw (108′ 2″) while Casey Metzler placed fifth in the hammer throw (135′ 9″). On the men’s side, the Rams had three event wins, starting with Matthew nurse in the 400-meter sprint in 48.79 seconds. He was also part of the 4×100 relay Liam Volz , Isaiah James And Christian Weddington who finished third in 43.25 seconds. Weddington would add another third-place finish in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 22.77 seconds. Ben Borkers was the next event winner in the 800 meters with a time of 1:56.83, just ahead of teammate Darren Croke third at 1:59.87. Halls Nelson just missed out on an event win in the 1,500 meters as he clocked 3:58.33, good for second place. Nelson, Croke, Borchers and Jariv Simhony would also team up in the 4×400 relay, placing second in 3:25.45. The Rams then took a pair of fourth places in the sprints and sprint hurdles. George Pomer was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.57), while Volz was fourth in the 100-meter sprint in 11.36 seconds. Saw the last track event Ryan Fahey as the top Aries in the 3,000 meters, fourth in 9:06.83. In field events, Michael Kroke won the pole vault with a jump of 14′ 5″, while Pomer placed seventh in the javelin (127′ 10″) and tied for seventh in the high jump (6′”). Fordham will next play at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Virginia, starting March 31st until April 1st.

