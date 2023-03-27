Fab Four Bound! Columbia knocks out Harvard in the WNIT, 77-71

Next game: vs. WNIT Semifinals 28-03-2023 | To be determined March 28 (Tue) / TBD in return for WNIT Semifinals

By: Matt Sugamemployee for GoColumbiaLions.com

NEW YORK As soon as the WNIT series was released, Columbia women’s basketball saw another potential stop added to their revenge tour. After Harvard gave the Lions a loss at Ivy Madness, they hoped for a chance to beat the Crimson one more time.

Wish granted.

Columbia (27-5) avenged that loss, going up 20 early in the fourth quarter and holding off Harvard’s (20-12) rally, 77-71, ending the Crimson’s season and advancing to the “Fab Four” of the WNIT.

“That’s a great Harvard team, we were just excited to get another shot at them. It felt like the basketball gods were saying this had to happen,” head coach Megan Griffith ’07CC said, “We’ll get that revenge and we’re ready for the Fab Four, so here we come.”

Kailyn Davis had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to go, along with a team-high six assists and two blocks. Kitty Henderson had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

“I think I can speak for the whole team, this one felt really good,” said Henderson. “We’ve been looking at this since we lost because we saw the matchups coming.”

The Lions are now on their way to the semi-finals of the WNIT for the first time in school history. They are also the first team in Ivy League history to make it this far in the tournament.

On a scenic spring day in Manhattan, nearly 2,000 fans gathered at Levien Gymnasium on less than two days’ notice to potentially witness more history. It’s the new normal under Griffith’s leadership.

“If you build it, they will come,” Griffith said, before adding: “It’s something that everyone is proud of and everyone talks about. Sport is the only thing in the world that can bring people together the way it does and I think I see that happening now on our campus and I’m very proud of that. Again, big credit to all the people involved in this program.”

A first half dominated by defense saw the Lions in front, 27-23. That gave way to an offensive explosion in the third quarter, as Columbia scored the most points in a quarter of the entire season. Two minutes later, Patrick filled a Crimson player and Kitty Henderson scored a layup at next position to make it 34-25.

An old-fashioned three-point play from Patrick gave Columbia its first double-digit lead at 39-27. Harvard called for time at 45-32 midway through the run and received a standing ovation from the Lions’ faithful.

Davis capped off a frenzied final minute of scoring for Columbia with another old-fashioned 3-point play. Going into the final quarter, the Lions had a commanding 61-43 lead. They went 14 out of 19 to collect 34 points, the most in a quarter of the entire season.

“That was pure Columbia basketball. We just got out and ran. We played great defensively and we stopped at scores,” said Henderson, adding, “We were just having fun. The third quarter was literally just us having fun.”

The jovial gym would soon turn into a band box of agita.

After trailing by 20 runs early in the fourth inning, Harvard went 16-3 to cut Columbia’s lead to five. A 3-pointer from McKenzie Forbes at 3:27 saw Columbia hold on to a 68–66 lead.

“They told me in the dressing room that they were bored,” said 37-year-old Griffith. “I got too calm, so they wanted to raise my blood pressure and add gray hair.”

A Henderson layup made it a two-possession game before Davis’ pair of free throws gave Columbia the 72–66 lead with 1:27 left.

“It was fine,” Davis burst out.

“We always expect that,” Henderson joked. “We like to keep games close.”

Abbey Hu finished with 12 points while Jaida Patrick had 10 points, a bargain and a block. Siena Durr And Hannah Pratt had eight points apiece while Paige Lauder chipped with seven.

“Paige and Sienna have been very consistent in what they can offer us off the bench,” said Griffith. “I’m just really proud of those two because they play their parts really well.”

Already with a program-record 27 wins and their first Ivy League title in school history, the Lions are hungry to finish a season with another championship.

Columbia will now play against Florida of Bowling Green in the WNIT Semifinals on Wednesday. The game between the Gators and Falcons takes place on Monday night at 6:00 PM ET. The Lions will find out on Monday whether they are hosting or traveling.

FOLLOW THE LIONS

Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women’s basketball news Twitter, Instagram And Facebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

Matt Sugam ’23 SPS covered sports in the New York metropolitan area for over a decade. He has covered college and professional sports as a stringer for the Associated Press for the past nine years and has contributed to The New York Times, USA Today Network, NJ.com and SNY.tv. He covers Lions Athletics for gocolumbialions.com while pursuing an MS in Strategic Communications at Columbia SPS. Follow him on Twitter, InstagramAnd LinkedIn. Visit his website at www.mattsugam.com