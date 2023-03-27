Women’s Tennis Falls at #53 Rice





Houston, Texas The brown women’s tennis team fell to No. 53 Rice 4-1 on Sunday night. The Bears’ lone run came in singles on a Lindsey Hofflander victory. Phoebe Peus was leading her singles match when the event was canceled as the team result was decided. Addison Ahlstrom hadn’t finished her match either and was in the middle of the third set. “Rice came out really strong in the first part of our doubles and although we were able to get the score close and played much better doubles on a couple of courts, the score difference Rice created was ultimately too great to bridge ,” head coach Lucy Schmidhauser said. “In singles, we did well on all courts, but we couldn’t convert at crucial moments and opportunities on the scoreboard to move forward. We need to recognize opportunities better in moments of pressure and have the courage and confidence to execute .” “Lindsey continues to play with such clarity and patience and today’s game was no different. I’m delighted that this week the team has more opportunities to compete and find ways to make our opponents more uncomfortable with focused and well-executed play.” DOUBLE RESULTS

Final El Jardi/Zipoli (rice). Brittany Lau / Addison Ahlstrom (Brown) 6-4

Trevisan/Budin (rice) def. Nora Lee / Vivian Miller (Brown) 6-2

Schwartzman/Orav (rice) vs. Lindsey Hofflander / Phoebe Peus (Brown) 5-4 unf. JUST RESULTS

Zipoli (Rice) def. Ali Benedict (Brown) 6-3, 6-1

Trevisan (Rice) def. Lau (brown) 7-6, 6-4

El Jardi (Rice) defeats. Miller (brown) 7-6, 6-2

Peus (brown) vs. Schwartzman (Rice) 6-4, 4-6, 3-1 onf.

Ahlstrom (brown) vs. Budin (rice) 6-3, 4-6, 2-3 unf.

Hofflander (brown) def. Orav (rice) 6-2, 6-2 NEXT ONE

The Bears take on their second opponent in a row on Tuesday, March 28, when they face No. 14 Texas at 3 p.m. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A donation through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information about supporting the Bears here FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics Youtube Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2023/3/26/womens-tennis-falls-at-53-rice.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related