



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. Harvard Men’s Tennis welcomed No. 8 Virginia to the Beren Tennis Center this afternoon for a top-15 battle. Despite a tough fight, the Crimson dropped the game, 5-2. The Crimson started the day well, taking the double point through the first two games completed. Ronan Jachuk And Stephen Sun picked up their 12e win of the spring season, as they won in a 6-4 decision over the No. 2 ranking. The duet of Daniel Milavsky And Harris Walker continue to dominate the No. 1 position for the Crimson. Beating the No. 53 nationally ranked duo 6-4, the Crimson claimed the double point and went 1-0 up to start the game. The doubles win feeling??#GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/LO2Xmu1Phk — Harvard Men’s Tennis (@HarvardMTennis) March 26, 2023 Moving to singles, Alan Yum picked up the Crimson’s lone win of the day. Dominating the No. 6 position, 6-2, 6-4, Yim’s win put the Crimson ahead 2-0. Alan Yum gets it done.

The Crimson lead the Cavaliers 2-0!#GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/Y9nqBOHFYG — Harvard Men’s Tennis (@HarvardMTennis) March 26, 2023 Despite battling three of their matches and drawing 5–5 in the second sets, the Crimson were unable to beat the defending champions. Harvard Highlights Since teaming up last weekend, the duo of Milavsky and Walker are 5-1 and have beaten ranked opponents in four of their wins.

Jachuck and Sun continue to dominate in second place in doubles for the Crimson, leading the Crimson in wins as they sit at 12-3.

Yim has been looking strong this year, playing mostly at No. 6 in singles. With the win, Yim improves to 5-1 for the spring.

The Crimson continue to hold an 8-6 lead over the Cavaliers in the all-time series. Results Doubles Daniel Milavsky / Harris Walker final No. 53 Inaki Montes/Ryan Goetz (UVA), 6-4 Ronan Jachuk / Stephen Sun final Chris Rodesch/William Woodall (UVA), 6-4 Henry von der Schulenburg / Alan Yum against Alexander Kiefer/Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (UVA), DNF 5-5 Order of finishing: 2, 1 Single people No. 18 Chris Rodesch (UVA) reports. No. 20 Henry von der Schulenburg 6-2, 7-6 (5) No. 39 Defeats Inaki Montes (UVA). No. 30 Harris Walker 6-4, 6-4 No. 35 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (UVA) reports. Daniel Milavsky 6-4, 7-5 No. 101 Ryan Goetz (UVA) reports. No. 112 Ronan Jachuk 6-4, 7-5 Mans Dahlberg (UVA) reports. Stephen Sun 1-6, 7-5, 1-1, 10-3 Alan Yum final Alexander Kiefer, 6-2, 6-4 Order of finishing: 6, 3, 1, 4, 2, 5 Next one Following their game today, the Crimson ended regular season non-conference play. Harvard opens Ivy League competition next weekend on April 1 as they travel to Hanover, NH to meet Dartmouth at 2 p.m.

