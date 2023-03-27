Baseball beats Arizona of Phoenix, 10-6

Next game: at UNLV 28-03-2023 | 6:05 PM March 28 (Tue) / 6:05 PM bee ONLV History

PHOENIX Sun Devil Baseball buried all the Wildcat’s hopes of saving a game at the Territorial Cup, beating the Arizona Wildcats 10-6 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Sun Devil Baseball (16-8, 5-1) scored in five consecutive innings from second through sixth, including four home runs, and broke Arizona (13-9, 3-6). The Wildcats scored three in the eighth, but didn’t have enough to make a comeback.

After two players accounted for 11 of Arizona State’s 13 runs in the first two games, a team effort propelled the Maroon and Gold to victory.All nine Sun Devils got a hit and seven recorded RBI.

Jonah Giblin pitched 4.2 three-run innings of baseball and turned it into a deadly Sun Devil bullpen driven by by Timmy Manning 2.1 innings of no-hit baseball that brought ASU to the finish line.

Nu’u Contrades continued to rake, going 4-5 with another homer and three batted in, finishing the weekend 7-14 (.500) and in pole position for an incoming Pac-12 Player of the Week honor. Ryan Kampos , Luke Keaschall And Isaiah Jackson also added multi hit days.

THE PIVOT POINT

After a three-run home run gave the Wildcats the 3-2 lead in the third inning, The Sun Devils responded quickly in the second half with a Wyatt Crenshaw lead-off home run and Jacob Tobias RBI gave the Sun Devils the lead and wouldn’t look back from there.

THE BIG MOMENT

With two outs in the fourth inning Kienvu delivered his first career home run in the fourth inning to extend the Sun Devils’ score to 5–3.

THE LAST STRAW

A total of five runs were added by the Sun Devils during the fifth and sixth innings. These insurance runs would be enough to stave off a potential Wildcat comeback, perpetuating the weekend series sweep.

NOTABLES

Sun Devil Baseball earned its first sweep of the Wildcats since 2019 and second since 2009.

Arizona State drew 17,150 fans this weekend, the most in a three-game series in Phoenix Municipal Stadium’s nine-year history.

The Sun Devil bullpen was electric in the weekend effort against the Wildcats, going 12.2 innings and five earned runs. They gave up only seven hits and had a 5-1 K/BB ratio (10-2).

As a team in the last 11 games, Arizona State hits .353, with 16 home runs, 32 doubles and a triple for a team slugging .557 and an OBP of .409. In addition, the Sun Devils posted a .980 fielding percentage.

In the last 11 games — in which the team has gone 10-1 — Sun Devil’s pitchers have posted a 4.22 ERA, striking out 93 to only 32 walks and holding off opponents at a .229 average. This is a sharp improvement from the first 13 games, where Arizona State had a 6.29 ERA, went 6-7 with 100 strikeouts and 62 walks while allowing an opponent batting average of .273.

ASU drew first blood in the series for the first time, leading 2-0 in the bottom of the second.

The Sun Devils trailed 3-2 in the third inning, marking the fourth time this week—including No. 25 Grand Canyon—ASU won from behind.

The Sun Devils are 11-5 when they score first.

All nine Sun Devils had a hit and seven drove in runs.

Arizona State improves to 9-3 when it scores at least six points.

Sun Devil Baseball is now 13-3 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium this season.

Isaiah Jackson went 2-4 with an RBI double. It was Jackson’s second game in a row with an RBI and second game in a row with a double.

Wyatt Crenshaw was 1-5 with a home run, his fifth of the season and third in league play.

Nu’u Contrades sees a beach ball at the plate and goes 7-14 (.500) with eight RBI, two doubles, and two home runs in the three-game series. It is the second time this season that Contrades homered in back-to-back games.

In his last 11 games, Contrades goes 24-49 (490) with 19 RBI, all four being home runs, five doubles, and an .837 slugging percentage. He also swept three bases.

In addition, it is the second four-hit game of his career for Contrades.

Jacob Tobias has the team-best 23 game on-base streak after recording a single in the second inning. He went 1-2 with two RBIs, both on sac-fly.

Jonah Giblin tied his Sun Devil-best with four strikeouts on the night.

Ryan Kampos went 2–3 with a home run and walk, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. He batted in 16 of his last 17 games.

Since the end of the ASU men’s basketball season, Sun Devil Baseball is 4-0 with legendary broadcaster Tim Healey at the microphone at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

ASU hit 15 hits, its 13th in 26 games this season in double digits.

In three games, Sun Devil Baseball hit seven doubles against the Wildcats. ASU now has 37 in its last 13 games, an improvement from the ratio of 3.0 doubles per game going into the weekend.

ASU had four home runs, the most in one game this season. It’s the third time in the Willie Bloomquist era when ASU had at least four home runs in a game.

The top three men in the order for Arizona – Mac Bingham, Nik Mclaughry and Chase Davis – were held over the weekend at 5-34 (.147) with five RBIs. The three lost a combined 40 runs off their batting average in the series.

Prior to Sunday’s game, 10 of ASU’s last 13 home runs had runners on base. All four of the Sun Devils’ Sunday bombs were solo shots.

COLLECTION FOR COLLECTION

First inning

In the top of the first, Arizona got on base quickly with an one-out double, but back-to-back strikeouts from Sun Devils-starter Jonah Giblin eliminated the threat. The game was tied 0-0.

In the bottom half, Nu’u Contrades recorded the first hit for the Sun Devils with a one-out single. However, a 6-4-3 double play quickly ended the inning. The game was even.

Second inning

In the top of the second, a single with two outs was good enough for the Wildcat’s second hit of the day. Isaiah Jackson made an incredible diving play on a well-hit ball to center to end the inning. The game was even.

The Sun Devils tied a pair of one-out singles Jacob Tobias And Luke Hill to have them first and third. Isaiah Jackson went on to drill a double down the right field line to put the Sun Devils up 1-0 early. A sacrificial ground Trey Newman brought in the second run of the inning. a Kienvu groundout ended the inning, but the Sun Devils led 2-0.

Third inning

It was a tough third inning for Jonah Giblin as he allowed a walk and a single before Arizona fired a three-run home run over the right field wall. Giblin was able to recover and get out of the inning, but the Wildcats now led 3-2.

An immediate response from the Sun Devils, like Wyatt Crenshaw hit an opening home run to tie the game at three. A single and a walk followed, with the Sun Devils on first and second base. A few flyouts allowed Nu’u Contrades to tag from second to third and third to home, putting the Sun Devils ahead 4-3.

Fourth inning

In the top of the fourth, Jonah Giblin put the Wildcats in order for the first time in the game. The Sun Devils still led 4-3.

In the bottom half, Isaiah Jackson got the inning going with a leadoff single. However, he was thrown out at second base trying to steal a base. a Trey Newman strikeout soon ended the inning at two. However, a first career home run Kienvu extended the Sun Devils lead to two. The Sun Devils led 5-3.

Fifth inning

In the top of the fifth, the Wildcats stranded two baserunners on a Timmy Manning strikeout, who took over for Jonah Giblin . The Sun Devils still led 5-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Nu’u Contrades hit a home run off the first pitch over the center field wall. Ryan Kampos doubled in the ensuing at bat. Luke Keaschall singled to put the runners on the corners with no outs. Jacob Tobias brought home the Sun Devils seventh run with an RBI sac-fly. A few pop-ups followed that ended the inning. The Sun Devils extended their lead 7-3.

Sixth inning

In the top of the sixth, a walk followed by a strikeout and a double play made quick work by the Wildcats. Another strong inning from Timmy Manning . The Sun Devils led 7-3.

In the bottom half, the Sun Devils continued to score. A first and second situation resulted in a groundout that moved both runners to second and third base. a Nu’u Contrades a single brought home both runners. The Sun Devils extended their lead to six. Contrades was caught stealing. Ryan Kampos went on to launch a solo home run that extended the lead to seven. a Jacob Tobias groundout ended the inning, but the Sun Devils extended their lead 10-3.

Seventh inning

Manning put the Wildcats in a row for his first in the game and second time off the pitching staff in total. The Sun Devils led 10-3.

The Sun Devils went down for the first time in a row in the game. The Sun Devils led 10-3.

Eighth inning

A one-out rally for the Wildcats. A string of singles and doubles helped them get third in the inning. Jesse Wainscott managed to get out of the jam via a fly-out and a pop-out. The Sun Devils still led 10-6.

The Sun Devils went down for the second straight game in the game. The Sun Devils led 10-6.

Ninth inning

The Wildcats went up three and down three. The Sun Devils won the game 10-6.

NEXT ONE:

The Sun Devils head out for a midweek game against the UNLV Rebels in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:05 AM MST. ASU won 6-3 at home against the Rebels earlier this season.