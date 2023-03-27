No. 28 Cal Drops 4-3 Result at No. 32 UCSB







Kelley L Cox / KLC Photos Derek Chen won a three-setter at UCSB on Sunday.

SANTA BARBARA California’s No. 28 men’s tennis team lost another narrow loss on its road trip on Sunday, this time to 32nd ranked UC Santa Barbara, 4-3, at the Arhnhold Tennis Center. Cal is coming away from his brief non-conference jaunt, including a 4-3 loss at No. 40 Pepperdine on Saturday with a 9-6 record. The Golden Bears have lost three consecutive games 4–3, including a March 18 upset against No. 15 Arizona at Berkeley. UCSB improved to 15-1. After losing the double point for his second consecutive game on Saturday, Cal adjusted two of his pairings for Sunday. The bears mated Yuta Kikuchi of Sidhant Banthia on track one and together Carl Emil Overbeck with Derek Chen on lane three. But the Bears lost to 57th-ranked Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady, 6-4, on court one, and then the Gauchos took the point on court two, with Cal’s 64th-ranked Lucas Magnautet And Ryder Jackson fell 6-4 to Luka Mrsic and Pablo Masjuan. The 46th-seeded Kikuchi recorded a 6-3, 6-3 win over Phillip Jordan in the first singles off the court to tie the overall game at 1-1. UCSB won the next two to take a 3-1 lead. First Cal’s 120th ranked Jackson lost to Masjuan on court two, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, and then Banthia fell to Mrsic, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3, on court five. The Bears rallied with Chen beating Lucca Liu, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, on court four and Overbeck beating Gianluca Brunkow, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-4, on lane three to tie the score at 3-3. But Cal’s loss was complete when Magnaudet fell to Brady on court six, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1. “When it rains, it pours,” said Chris Quinta , Cal’s Peter Wright Director of Men’s Tennis. “It is a failure on my part to prepare these guys to be more assertive, to believe in themselves in difficult moments and to play with courage. At the moment we are playing not to lose. We are in a bit of a slump and have a lot of adjustments to make for the next game. “We definitely have a capable team and a lot of great players. We’ve put in some really good individual performances, but it’s a team sport.” The Bears remain on the road for their next game, a Pac-12 conference on April 2 at number 31 in Utah.

