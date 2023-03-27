Sports
Softball wins series final at Yale, 8-4
NEW HAVEN, CONN. Three runs off freshman outfielder’s bat Eleni Katsivalis the game broke open in the top of the fifth inning on Sunday afternoon when the Lions scored five runs in the fifth inning to cap off an 8-4 series final victory over Yale.
The Columbia Bats were on Sunday as the Lions used 11 hits to bring home eight runs. The Lions got their third Ivy League win of the season as the team improved to 7-13 overall and 3-3 in Ivy League action.
“Obviously, we lost a heartbreaker in the second game on Friday,” said Columbia Softball Head Coach Jennifer Teague said. “I was super proud of how our pitchers responded and how our offense continued to bring in runs. They were gritty today and that’s what we need to see for the rest of the season.”
Senior Megan Ryono was hit by a pitch in the top of the first inning to start the game. Ryono advanced to third base on back-to-back ground outs. sophomore Cami Neal then came to the plate and hit an RBI single to shortstop that scored Ryono to give Columbia an early 1-0 lead.
The Lions and Bulldogs traded scoreless frames until Yale scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score at 1–1.
The tie didn’t last long, as Columbia responded with a five-spot in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead. Junior raquel reyes started the inning with a single to center field. sophomore Maddie Souza entered as a pinch runner and moved into second place at a Jade Hill only to left field.
Senior Bubba Gleaves drove in the first points of the frame when she hit a two-RBI double to center field that scored Souza and Hill. Neal followed that up with another double that fell to left field and put two Lions on base with one out. Katsivalis stepped up next to the plate and had her turn to extend Columbia’s home run hitting streak. Katsivalis launched a three-run shot over the fence to mark her first career home run as a Leo. Her homer was the 10e of the season for the Lions. Columbia now has hit a home run in six games in a row.
Looking to close the win, Columbia batted in two more runs in the top of the seventh. Neal led off the inning with her second double of the game. Neal advanced to third base on a groundout. sophomore Caroline Palys then walked and stole second base. First year Sarah Michami then walked and loaded the bases with one out. Junior Maddie deLeon entered as a pinchhitter and reached on an error by the shortstop. Neal scored on the play that left the bases loaded again with one out. A wild pitch then enabled Palys to score the second run of the inning to give the Lions an 8-4 lead.
Yale tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback bid was quickly thwarted. The Bulldogs scored three runs on three hits, but Columbia prevailed to take the 8-4 win.
Neal, Palys and Jade Hill had multi-hit performances in Sunday’s victory. Neal was three-for-four at the plate with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Palys finished the day two-for-two at the saucer with a run and two stolen bases. Jade Hill hit the plate two-for-four with a double and a run.
Reyes (2-4) earned the win with 6.0 innings of work. Reyes gave up only two runs on eight hits as she played a crucial role in Sunday’s victory. Reyes closed the outing with two strikeouts. Sophomore right-handed Jordan Hill came in during the seventh inning and gave up two runs on two hits. She recorded two strikeouts.
“The Ivy League is wide open,” Teague said. “The toughest teams go to the tournament. I liked the Lions’ fight today.”
NEXT ONE
The Lions return to action on Wednesday with a midweek game in Iona. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. in New Rochelle, New York.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Stay up to date on all things Columbia Softball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsSoftball), Instagram (@culionssoftball) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaSoftball).
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/3/26/softball-takes-series-finale-at-yale-8-4.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Ex-Pakistani PM Khan presents economic rescue package at rally
- Imran Khan promises Islamic utopia to Pakistanis. This could force the military to return
- How to make the Taliban respect Afghan women? Pakistani Imran Khan says integrate them
- 99th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat today; check time, live stream details
- Winona State picks up pair wins in doubleheader vs. Northern State
- Imran Khan arrives at IHC for multi-case protection bond – Pakistan
- Organ donors must come forward in maximum numbers: PM Modi
- Golf in third place as play is suspended Sunday night in NC
- Deep-sea mining: A threat to the Pacific Ocean, despite the recent victory of the Global Oceans Treaty
- Imran Khan now enjoys support from judicial establishment: Maryam
- NCAA Hockey Recap (March 26)
- Honduras ties up with China after Taiwan bustExBulletin