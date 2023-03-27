BeachBows reign supreme at the Big West Challenge





SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calf. The University of Hawaii’s No. 8 beach volleyball team completed an immaculate weekend at the Big West Challenge with three more wins on Sunday at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex on the Cal Poly campus. UH defeated Sacramento State and CSU Bakersfield by identical 4-1 scores, before wrapping things up with a 3-2 victory over No. 12 Long Beach State. UH (20-3) completed the two-day round-robin competition with a perfect 6-0 score, extending its win streak to 18 straight games, the second longest win streak in program history. UH opened the day with a 4-1 victory over Sacramento State. UH shook up its lineup against the Hornets with four different pairs changed and a pair of freshman redshirts getting a starting nod for the first time ever. Cami Loker paired with Sydney Miller on Flight No. 5 for a 21-18, 23-21 victory over Caty Cordano and Hailey Plugge. In the meantime, Kendall Kalin played on the nr. 2 flight with Kylin Loker and the pair put up an epic battle with Caitlin Volkmann and Ellie Tisko before falling 25-23, 16-21, 28-26. UH gave up the last point, but still cruised to its 16th straight win. The ‘Bows again used a modified lineup in their second game against CSUB in an eventual 4-1 victory. UH jumped out to a 2-0 lead with dominant wins from the pairs of the Kaylee Glagau And Brooke van Sickle at flight no. 1 and Jamie Santer And Elijah Huddleston at Flight No. 4. However, UH had to scrap for the final two points of the dual as three of the remaining lanes went the distance. UH got the deciding point then Chandler Cowell And Sophie Bushmann went on a match-ending 6-2 run to secure a 27-25, 13-21, 15-11 victory over Pearl Moore and Megan Gilbert. UH improved to a perfect all-time 9-0 against the Roadrunners. LBSU and UH met in the last game of the weekend, both undefeated in the Challenge and with double-digit wins – UH with 17 consecutive wins and the Beach with 12. The ‘Bows immediately gained the advantage with LBSU taking the first point at court No. 4 due to a pre-match injury. LBSU tied it, 1-1, with a straight-set win at No. 3 court. UH then took a 2-1 advantage with a straight-set win of its own by Chandler Cowell And Sydney Miller on flight No. 5 which the pair improved to a stellar 14-1 this year. The match would come down to the top two courses and again it was the pair of Glagau and Van Sickle who would seal the deal. The duo battled past Sydney Stevens and Julia Westby 21-15, 27-25 as UH grabbed the third and deciding point in the eventual 3-2 win. It earned UH’s third win over LBSU (15-9) this year and seventh consecutive win in the series. Glagau and Van Sickle finished 6-0 this weekend, improving to a remarkable 19-1 on the season. The tandem has won 16 games in a row for the fifth longest streak in school history. The BeachBows will remain in California for five more games next week, beginning with a clash at No. 3 UCLA on Wednesday, March 29. First service is 3pm PT/12pm HT. UH 4 State of Sacramento 1

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) defeated. Bridgette Smith/Kalani Hayes (SAC) 21-13, 21-14

2. Defeats Caitlin Volkmann/Ellie Tisko (SAC). Kylin Loker / Kendall Kalin (UH) 25-23, 16-21, 28-26

3. Sophia Russo / Leah Kruse (UH) def. Ashlynn Archer/Greta Davis (SAC) 21-14, 21-11

4. Anna Virgo /Buschmann (UH) def. Tiya Kamba-Griffin/Carrie Crom (SAC) 21-18, 21-16

5.Miller/ Cami Loker (UH) def. Caty Cordano/Hailey Plugge (SAC) 21-18, 23-21

Order of finishing: 3,1,5,4,2 UH 4 CSU Bakersfield 1

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) defeated. Sophia Hladyniuk/Emma Erteltova (CSUB) 10/21, 13/21

2. Kruse/ Riley Wagener (UH) def. Sophia Brandstetter/Hana Makonova (CSUB) 21-16, 13-21, 19-17

3. Isabella Almeida/Hayley McCluskey (CSUB) def. Anna Virgo /Russian (UH) 17-21, 21-19, 15-11

4. Defeats Huddleston/Santer (UH). Alanna Shields/Emma Bubelis (CSUB) 10-21, 12-21

5. Buschmann/Cowell (UH) defeated. Moore/Gilbert (CSUB) 27-25, 13-21, 15-11

Order of finishing: 1,4,3,5,2 UH 3 Long Beach State 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) defeated. Sydney Stevens/Julia Westby (LBSU) 21-15, 27-25

2. Malia Gementera/Taylor Hagenah (LBSU) def. Wagoner/ Kylin Loker (UH) 16-21, 21-17, 15-8

3. Megan Broader /Natalie Glenn (LBSU) def. Russo/Kruse (UH) 23-21, 21-16

4. Defeats Santer/Huddleston (UH). Mari Molina/Christine Deroos (LBSU) 21-0, 21-0

5. Miller/Cowell (UH) defeats. Kate Stoughton/Emily Mattoon (LBSU) 21-19, 21-19

Order of finishing: 4,3,5,1,2 #HawaiiBVB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2023/3/26/womens-beach-volleyball-beachbows-reign-supreme-at-the-big-west-challenge.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related