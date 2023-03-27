Softball wins series final at Yale, 8-4

Next game: at Iona 3/29/2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON March 29 (Wednesday) / 4 p.m bee Iona

NEW HAVEN, CONN. Three runs off freshman outfielder’s bat Eleni Katsivalis the game broke open in the top of the fifth inning on Sunday afternoon when the Lions scored five runs in the fifth inning to cap off an 8-4 series final victory over Yale.

The Columbia Bats were on Sunday as the Lions used 11 hits to bring home eight runs. The Lions got their third Ivy League win of the season as the team improved to 7-13 overall and 3-3 in Ivy League action.

“Obviously, we lost a heartbreaker in the second game on Friday,” said Columbia Softball Head Coach Jennifer Teague said. “I was super proud of how our pitchers responded and how our offense continued to bring in runs. They were gritty today and that’s what we need to see for the rest of the season.”

Senior Megan Ryono was hit by a pitch in the top of the first inning to start the game. Ryono advanced to third base on back-to-back ground outs. sophomore Cami Neal then came to the plate and hit an RBI single to shortstop that scored Ryono to give Columbia an early 1-0 lead.

The Lions and Bulldogs traded scoreless frames until Yale scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score at 1–1.

The tie didn’t last long, as Columbia responded with a five-spot in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead. Junior raquel reyes started the inning with a single to center field. sophomore Maddie Souza entered as a pinch runner and moved into second place at a Jade Hill only to left field.

Senior Bubba Gleaves drove in the first points of the frame when she hit a two-RBI double to center field that scored Souza and Hill. Neal followed that up with another double that fell to left field and put two Lions on base with one out. Katsivalis stepped up next to the plate and had her turn to extend Columbia’s home run hitting streak. Katsivalis launched a three-run shot over the fence to mark her first career home run as a Leo. Her homer was the 10e of the season for the Lions. Columbia now has hit a home run in six games in a row.

Looking to close the win, Columbia batted in two more runs in the top of the seventh. Neal led off the inning with her second double of the game. Neal advanced to third base on a groundout. sophomore Caroline Palys then walked and stole second base. First year Sarah Michami then walked and loaded the bases with one out. Junior Maddie deLeon entered as a pinchhitter and reached on an error by the shortstop. Neal scored on the play that left the bases loaded again with one out. A wild pitch then enabled Palys to score the second run of the inning to give the Lions an 8-4 lead.

Yale tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, but the comeback bid was quickly thwarted. The Bulldogs scored three runs on three hits, but Columbia prevailed to take the 8-4 win.

Neal, Palys and Jade Hill had multi-hit performances in Sunday’s victory. Neal was three-for-four at the plate with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Palys finished the day two-for-two at the saucer with a run and two stolen bases. Jade Hill hit the plate two-for-four with a double and a run.

Reyes (2-4) earned the win with 6.0 innings of work. Reyes gave up only two runs on eight hits as she played a crucial role in Sunday’s victory. Reyes closed the outing with two strikeouts. Sophomore right-handed Jordan Hill came in during the seventh inning and gave up two runs on two hits. She recorded two strikeouts.

“The Ivy League is wide open,” Teague said. “The toughest teams go to the tournament. I liked the Lions’ fight today.”

NEXT ONE

The Lions return to action on Wednesday with a midweek game in Iona. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. in New Rochelle, New York.

FOLLOW THE LIONS

Stay up to date on all things Columbia Softball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsSoftball), Instagram (@culionssoftball) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaSoftball).