Rainbow Warriors complete sweep of Tulane





Next game: at Cal State Fullerton 31-03-2023 | 3:00 PM HT ESPN Honolulu March 31 (Fri) / 3:00 PM HT bee Cal State Fullerton History HONOLULU The Hawaiian baseball team used the long ball and another dominant combined effort on the mound to complete a three-game weekend sweep of Tulane with a 5-1 win on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. Sean Rimmer And Kyson Donahue every hit key home runs while Alex Giroux , Ben Zeigler – Namoa , Harrison Bodendorf And Connor Harrison teamed up on the mound to hold the Green Wave to just one point for the third game in a row. The ‘Bows (12-8) came first on the board for the third consecutive game, pushing a run over in the first inning. After Zeigler-Namoa led off with a single and advanced to second on a bunt, Matt Wong came out with two outs and delivered a single to the middle to bring Zeigler-Namoa to the plate and make it 1-0. The Green Wave (6-18) tied the score with an unearned run in the top of the fifth, but Rimmer put UH back in front with a line drive solo shot that stayed just short of the left field line to make it 2-1. Zeigler-Namoa provided important insurance with a two-out single in the seventh to make it 3-1 before Donahue hit a towering shot to rightfield for the second straight game on a two-run homer in the eighth to extend the lead. pipe. Giroux got his second start of the year, working four shutout innings with five strikeouts before giving way to Zeigler-Namoa who threw the fifth inning and took the win. Bodendorf relieved him and came on for the second day in a row, working the next two scoreless frames with a pair of strikeouts. Harrison took the mound in the eighth and recorded his fifth save of the year with two strikeouts in two innings. Donahue finished his monster weekend by going 5-for-12 with two home runs and eight RBIs as he extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Zeigler-Namoa turned in his second consecutive three-hit game, going 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and finishing the series 6-for-11 with three runs scored. Hawaii’s pitching kept the Green Wave off balance all weekend, ending the three-game series with just three runs, two earned, to post an 0.67 ERA with 33 strikeouts to just six walks. The Rainbow Warriors jump back into Big West action, opening a three-game series at Cal State Fullerton on Friday at 3PM HT.

