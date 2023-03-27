Golf in third place as play is suspended Sunday night in NC





WILMINGTON, NC The Wright State golf team is in third place after opening day at the Seahawk Intercollegiate on Sunday, with play stopped due to darkness late in the second round. The action of the second round kicks off at approximately 8:30am Monday morning before the final round kicks off immediately afterwards. The Raiders were one-under as a group tied for seventh place after an opening-round team score of 287 before moving into third place with a current second-round nine-under score at the time of the stoppage. Individually, the Raiders each have one or two holes left in their second round before waiting for the full field second round to be completed before teeing off the final round. Wright State starts Monday at 10-under, three shots behind second-ranked Stetson and nine behind No. 27 TCU. Seven other teams are all under par and within nine shots of the Raiders on the team standings. FOLLOW LIVE SCORING Michael Mathiesen individually tied for third place at six-under with one hole remaining in his second round. He opened on Sunday with a two-under 70 with five birdies before making five more birdies in his second round. Tyler Goecke also has a single hole left in his second round after also carding an opening round 70, currently four-under in a tie for 14th after his nine combined birdies. Andrew Flynn is one shot behind Goecke at three-under in a tie for 16th with a few holes remaining in his second round. Flynn played an even par 72 opening round with six birdies and six bogeys, but has four birdies and one bogey in his second round so far. Davis Root (+3, t52) carded a four-over 76 in his opening round and is currently one-under with one hole left in his second round while recording seven combined birdies. Cole Corder (+7, t74) opened with a four-over 76 and is currently three-over with two holes to go in his second round, having made five birdies that day.

