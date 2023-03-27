A&T completes Three-Game Series at UNCW





Next game: at North Carolina State University 3/29/2023 | 5 p.m March 29 (Wed) / 5 p.m bee North Carolina State University History WILMINGTON, NC The North Carolina A&T softball team stopped the UNC Wilmington Seahawks from applying the 8-run-mercy rule after five innings with an explosive fifth inning, but failed to complete the rally Sunday morning in a 9-5 loss to the Seahawks at Boseman Field. A&T lost its fifth consecutive game, dropping to 6-21 overall and 1-5 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play. UNCW completed the sweep of A&T to improve to 12-17 overall and 6-3 in league play. The Seahawks carried an 8–0 lead in the visitor’s fifth. A&T needed one run in the inning to prevent the Seahawks from winning the game in five innings. The Aggies scored four runs and took advantage of UNCW relief pitcher Carrigan Ewers. Left fielder Gabriel Williams led off the frame with a single to center. After second baseman Alyxx Estrada flew to right field, Williams moved to second on an error and catcher Sierra Baldwin reached on fielder’s choice. A&T loaded the bases as third baseman Desiana Patmon reached on an error. Ewers then hit midfielder Jay Deese with a 1-2 pitch to force Williams home to give the Aggies the run they needed to advance in the game. Designated player Jocelyn Bennett then delivered a two-run RBI-single up the right to score Patmon and Baldwin and cut UNCW’s lead to 8-3. First baseman Joey Barkhimer made the second out of the inning on a pop-up to shortstop. Another UNCW foul on a ground ball hit by a shortstop Makayla Layton enabled Deese to score, leading the Aggies to put down four. The inning then ended Kira Richards contaminated. UNCW added a run in the fifth before both teams were retired in order in the sixth inning. A run was scored for the Aggies in the seventh inning. Two more Seahawk errors allowed Patmon and Bennett to reach before Barkhimer fouled out for the second out of the inning. But Layton kept the game alive with an RBI double that scored Patmon and cut UNCW’s lead to four. But the game ended on a groundout by the bat of Megan Ellis . Ewers (W,1-0) threw one scoreless inning for the Seahawks after Janel Gamache got the start. Ellis (L, 3-1) threw five innings, gave up three earned runs, six hits and struckout one. Bennett’s two RBI led the Aggies. Elizabeth Winstead and Morgan Britt went 2-for-4 for UNCW. A&T will travel to Raleigh on Wednesday, March 29 at 5 p.m. to face North Carolina State

