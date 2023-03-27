Men’s Tennis beats UNCG to go undefeated





GREENBORO The important wins keep piling up for the North Carolina A&T men’s tennis program through the 2023 season. What’s even better about those 2023 wins is that there were no losses in 2023. The Aggies improved to 8-0 on Saturday with a 6-1 victory over UNC Greensboro at the UNCG Tennis Courts. Saturday’s victory is significant because it is the first against UNCG in modern history, establishing the Aggies as another strong Division I men’s tennis program within Greensboro. It also promotes the best start in contemporary history for A&T. Sunday’s doubles came down to No. 3 doubles. Mating Ian Pedersen And Mathieu Dussaubat has been productive for the Aggies all season. But the duo started slowly against the UNCG pairing of Wyatt Cannon and Devon Moskowitz. After missing some easy shots, Pedersen and Dussaubat trailed 4-2. But they played much better as their volleyball game improved. A&T’s No. 3 duo therefore rallied to win 7-5 to put the Aggies 1-0 ahead, as their win was aided by the Aggies’ victory over No. 1 doubles, with Vasil Ivanov And Esteban Lopez won 6-1 against David Filsberg and John Gabelic. A&Ts vein white And Alex Martinez lost at No. 2 in doubles to Christopher Johns and Tymofiy Khrystyuk. While the doubles came down to the wire, the singles belonged almost exclusively to A&T. A&T’s outstanding performance in singles started at No. 4 as Martinez received some relief from his doubles loss by defeating Johns in straight sets, 6–3, 6–2. “I came in really intense and didn’t give up,” said Martinez. “I stayed on top of the man from start to finish, dominating with my forehand and putting my opponent in positions where he had to take crazy shots.” No. 3 single saw Vasil Ivanov win for the 38th time in an Aggies uniform as he defeated Filsberg 6-3, 6-4. The Aggies secured the No. 1 singles win as Lopez defeated Gabelic 6–4, 7–5. After trailing 5-3 in the second inning, he broke Gabelic’s serve to win for the third time in four games, improving his record to 5-3. “I played well. I hit my shots and made good decisions,” said Lopez. “I made the most of my forehand and serve and was brave.” After taking the victory, the Aggies suffered their only singles loss of the day, a 7–6 (7–4), 6–4 defeat of Blanco against No. 2 Khrystyuk in singles. However, Blanco said he was generally pleased with his effort, crediting Khrystyuk for hitting some big shots at crucial points. But A&T finished strong. Mathieu defeated Andrew Black 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8) in No. 6 singles. Pedersen remained undefeated in singles by improving to 8-0 with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Moskowitz. It was a challenge for Pedersen to go undefeated. He made some mistakes in the first set before losing to Moskowitz in the second. He lost the first game in the third set. “After that I knew I had to raise my level to finish the game,” said Pedersen. “I started to play more consistently and won the set without any complications.” Martinez added: “I’m very happy for the whole team, especially Mathieu. He needed that win. We really wanted this one.” A&T was scheduled to play North Carolina State later in the afternoon, but NC State postponed the game. A&T will focus on Belmont Abbey College as they travel to Belmont, NC to play Wednesday at 3 p.m.

