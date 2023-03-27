Huskies sweep last day of Tiger Beach Challenge





Baton Rouge, Louisiana After taking two tough losses to ranked opponents yesterday, the Huskies came on fire on day two of the Tiger Beach Challenge. Washington faced the University of New Orleans and the University of Southern Miss. Starting with a new lineup for day two, Coach Dirk Olson was hopeful for his team. “Today was a good opportunity for us to work on some things that we might have wished we could have done better on Saturday. We identified some disciplines after two tough games against some top 5 teams and got the chance today to implement them,” said Olson, “I hope we leave Baton Rouge with a new understanding of how to get better, but we’ll see how the training goes this week.” With questionable weather on the forecast, the games were played to the end. The Huskies won both UNO and USM by beating them both 3-0. New Orleans To start the day, the Washington Huskies faced the University of New Orleans. The first pair to finish was Washington’s number 1 pair Chloe Loreen And Natalie Robinson against Esarte/Ozaeta of the UNO. The Huskies defeated them 21-17, 21-14. Soon after Huskies Teagan DeFalco And Mary Sinclair defeated Peixe/Serena Baumgart in a dominant performance. The No. 4 pair won 21-12, 21-10. Pair No. 3 to secure victory for Washington Paloma Bowman And Scarlett Dahl took on UNO’s Volpi/Vujnovich. Washington won 21-15, 21-12. Meanwhile on the track two Huskies Piper Monk-Heidrich And Kendall Mather took on Jackson/Spartz. The pair won the first set 21-13, but trailed 13-17 as the Huskies won the game and retired from play. On the track 5 Huskies Hannah Jerex And Shannon Gormally defeated Zecchin/Echeverri 21-15 in the first set and won 18-14 when the match was called. southern miss To close out the weekend, the Huskies faced the University of Southern Miss and defeated them 3-0. Washington stuck with the same lineup from game one. The first pair to finish was Teagan DeFalco And Mary Sinclair who defeated USM’s Siakidou/Perry. Washington’s No. 4 pair won 21-15, 21-11.

The next couple to finish was Huskies Chloe Loreen And Natalie Robinson , still at number 1 couple. They took on Hurnikova/Chudzik from USM and defeated them 21-16, 21-16. Pair No. 2 to give the Huskies the win Piper Monk-Heidrich And Kendall Mather defeated Pierce/Reagan Sandlin 21-17, 21-17.

Pair No. 3 Scarlett Dahl and Paloma Bowan dropped the first set to Phelan/Kellie Garraway 19-21. The Dawgs trailed 10-16 when the game was called. huskies Hannah Jerex And Shannon Gormally played USM’s Rough/Cassidy at number 5. Washington won the first set 21-14 and trailed 18-19 when the game ended. Washington Beach Volleyball

March 26, 2023

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Match 1 #13Washington 3

New Orleans 0 1.Loreen/Robinson (WASH) def. Esarte/Ozaeta (UNO), 21-17, 21-14

2. Monk-Heidrich/Mather (WASH) vs. Jackson/Spartz (UNO), 21-13 (DNF)

3. Bowman/Dahl (WASH) def. Volpi/Vujnovich (UNO), 21-15, 21-12

4. DeFalco/Sinclair (WASH) def. Carvalho Peixe/Baumgart (UNO), 21-12, 21-10

5. Yerex/Gormally (WASH) vs. Zecchin/Echeverri (UNO), 21-15 (DNF)

Order of finish: 1, 3, 4 Match 2 #13Washington 3

South Miss 0 1. Loreen/Robinson (WASH) def. Hurnikova/Chudzik (USM), 21-16, 21-16

2. Monk-Heidrich/Mather (WASH) def. Pierce/Sandlin (USM), 21-17, 21-17

3. Dahl/Bowman (WASH) vs Phelan/Garraway (USM), 19-21(DNF)

4. DeFalco/Sinclair (WASH) def. Siakidou/Perry (USM), 21-15, 21-11

5. Yerex/Gormally (WASH) def. Raw/Cassidy (USM), 21-16 (DNF)

Order of Finish: 4,1,2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gohuskies.com/news/2023/3/26/beach-volleyball-huskies-sweep-final-day-of-tiger-beach-challenge.aspx

