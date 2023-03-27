Sports
Kaitlyn Schroeder becomes second area player in Augusta Women’s Amateur
- The Augusta National Women’s Amateur was launched in 2019
- It gives amateur female players around the world to play at Augusta National
- Golf Channel, NBC will air portions of all three rounds March 29-30 and April 1
Kaitlyn Schroeder is ready for her close up this week at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
The Jacksonville native and freshman from the University of Alabama has played golf and played well on the national level before, most notably leading up to the 2021 US Junior Girls quarterfinals, and reaching the championship game of the US Women’s Four- Ball with partner Bailey Shoemaker in 2022.
Then there’s her record in junior golf: five AJGA championships, two Florida Junior titles, and earning the 2022 AJGA player of the year award. A heartbreaking victory in the 2022 Junior PGA at Chicago’s Cog Hill, where she made three of her last birdies. five holes on two shots was the ticket to qualify for an invitation to the ANWA.
But this week will be her biggest tournament ever and Schroeder is determined to learn from a lesson in last year’s US Women’s Amateur at Washington’s Chambers Bay, where she shot 75-81156 and came nowhere near qualifying for match play.
Completing the 36 holes in the ANWA at Champions Retreat in Augusta on Wednesday and Thursday is the only ticket to play Augusta National on Saturday. Players who miss the cut will be able to play Augusta National on Friday; a day set aside for all participants to play a practice round.
Schroeder wants more: A round at Augusta National that counts.
I put a lot of pressure on myself to make the cut in the US Amateur because once you get into match play, anyone can win it, she said. But I put so much pressure on myself to make that cut, I played terrible in stroke play. I need to do what I can to have as much fun playing the first two rounds of Champions Retreat as possible and not get so focused on making the cut that I get ahead of myself.
She may also get some national TV exposure. NBC will air the final round from noon to 3 p.m. Golf Channel broadcasts the first two rounds from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.
Schroeder becomes the second First Coast player to participate in the ANWA. A graduate of Nease, Auston Kim made two appearances and tied for 25th in 2021.
‘Have fun’
Schroeder’s father Scott, the University of North Florida golf coach, said he will repeat a simple mantra to his daughter during the run-up to the tournament and when it starts at Champions Retreat.
Let’s go have fun and see what happens, said Schroeder, who will also be his daughter’s caddie this week. There’s a level of excitement, and it’s one of the challenges of not playing so much competitive golf lately. We should try to make the moment smaller than it is.
Schroeder graduated from high school six months early and enrolled in Alabama in January. She gets a red shirt this season, a plan by old Bama coach Mic Potter to give Schroeder time to get used to college life.
That means she hasn’t played a competitive round for the Crimson Tide, and won’t until next fall. Her last youth tournament was in November.
To get some reps, Schroeder played in the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Black Bear in Eustis two weeks ago and finished tied for 11th.
She knocked out some of the competitive rust, Schroeder said. If you think about it, she would be a senior at this point, so we tried to focus on having fun. I think she’s always been good at being focused on what’s under her control.
Champions Retreat a good fit
Schroeder and her dad played a practice round at Champions Retreat a month ago and while it will be a tough test, it’s good preparation for her game: long tee shots and fast approach shots that will soften the effects of fast greens.
I like it, it suits my game very well, said Schroeder. I can hit the driver on every par-4 and par-5 hole and I think that will be an advantage for me. The greens are very firm, but I can hit shorter clubs, which will be higher.
Aside from that, Schroeder has worked diligently on her short game and Alabama’s betting.
The short game will be important, but the most important thing is where I need to be mentally, she said.
Aside from that, she eagerly awaits the chance to see Augusta National Golf Club in any condition. And as she and her dad work to stay out of the lead, she admitted she had a particular dream about Amen Corner.
I’m really looking forward to playing number 12, she said of Augusta’s iconic par-3. And also all about being in Amen Corner, No. 11, 12, the 13th tee. That’s what you remember most when you watch the Masters on TV. I can’t wait to see it.
Seeing Amern Corner when the shots count will be extra special
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jacksonville.com/story/sports/golf/2023/03/27/kaitlyn-schroeder-will-be-second-area-player-in-augusta-womens-amateur/70024106007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The people of Lebanon have woken up in two different time zones and don’t know which one is the real one.
- Microsoft introduces Instagram-like stories about Bing search powered by AI: How it works
- Women’s Tennis Bounce Back against Oneonta
- Softball remains unbeaten in OVC-game with two wins
- Kaitlyn Schroeder becomes second area player in Augusta Women’s Amateur
- Washington competes in State Farm College Team Skills and 3X3U Championships
- Department of Defense Support for the US Strategy for Conflict Prevention and Stability Promotion > US Department of Defense > Announcement
- Action plan to tackle anti-social behavior and restore pride in the community
- Letter from President Joe Biden on the US Strategy for Preventing Conflict and Promoting Stability
- Imran Khan unveils roadmap to save cash-strapped Pakistan
- Imran Khan releases 10-point roadmap to revive Pakistan’s economy
- Huskies sweep last day of Tiger Beach Challenge