Kaitlyn Schroeder becomes second area player in Augusta Women’s Amateur

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur was launched in 2019

It gives amateur female players around the world to play at Augusta National

Golf Channel, NBC will air portions of all three rounds March 29-30 and April 1

Kaitlyn Schroeder is ready for her close up this week at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The Jacksonville native and freshman from the University of Alabama has played golf and played well on the national level before, most notably leading up to the 2021 US Junior Girls quarterfinals, and reaching the championship game of the US Women’s Four- Ball with partner Bailey Shoemaker in 2022.

Then there’s her record in junior golf: five AJGA championships, two Florida Junior titles, and earning the 2022 AJGA player of the year award. A heartbreaking victory in the 2022 Junior PGA at Chicago’s Cog Hill, where she made three of her last birdies. five holes on two shots was the ticket to qualify for an invitation to the ANWA.

But this week will be her biggest tournament ever and Schroeder is determined to learn from a lesson in last year’s US Women’s Amateur at Washington’s Chambers Bay, where she shot 75-81156 and came nowhere near qualifying for match play.

Completing the 36 holes in the ANWA at Champions Retreat in Augusta on Wednesday and Thursday is the only ticket to play Augusta National on Saturday. Players who miss the cut will be able to play Augusta National on Friday; a day set aside for all participants to play a practice round.

Schroeder wants more: A round at Augusta National that counts.

I put a lot of pressure on myself to make the cut in the US Amateur because once you get into match play, anyone can win it, she said. But I put so much pressure on myself to make that cut, I played terrible in stroke play. I need to do what I can to have as much fun playing the first two rounds of Champions Retreat as possible and not get so focused on making the cut that I get ahead of myself.

She may also get some national TV exposure. NBC will air the final round from noon to 3 p.m. Golf Channel broadcasts the first two rounds from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

Schroeder becomes the second First Coast player to participate in the ANWA. A graduate of Nease, Auston Kim made two appearances and tied for 25th in 2021.

‘Have fun’

Schroeder’s father Scott, the University of North Florida golf coach, said he will repeat a simple mantra to his daughter during the run-up to the tournament and when it starts at Champions Retreat.

Let’s go have fun and see what happens, said Schroeder, who will also be his daughter’s caddie this week. There’s a level of excitement, and it’s one of the challenges of not playing so much competitive golf lately. We should try to make the moment smaller than it is.

Schroeder graduated from high school six months early and enrolled in Alabama in January. She gets a red shirt this season, a plan by old Bama coach Mic Potter to give Schroeder time to get used to college life.

That means she hasn’t played a competitive round for the Crimson Tide, and won’t until next fall. Her last youth tournament was in November.

To get some reps, Schroeder played in the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Black Bear in Eustis two weeks ago and finished tied for 11th.

She knocked out some of the competitive rust, Schroeder said. If you think about it, she would be a senior at this point, so we tried to focus on having fun. I think she’s always been good at being focused on what’s under her control.

Champions Retreat a good fit

Schroeder and her dad played a practice round at Champions Retreat a month ago and while it will be a tough test, it’s good preparation for her game: long tee shots and fast approach shots that will soften the effects of fast greens.

I like it, it suits my game very well, said Schroeder. I can hit the driver on every par-4 and par-5 hole and I think that will be an advantage for me. The greens are very firm, but I can hit shorter clubs, which will be higher.

Aside from that, Schroeder has worked diligently on her short game and Alabama’s betting.

The short game will be important, but the most important thing is where I need to be mentally, she said.

Aside from that, she eagerly awaits the chance to see Augusta National Golf Club in any condition. And as she and her dad work to stay out of the lead, she admitted she had a particular dream about Amen Corner.

I’m really looking forward to playing number 12, she said of Augusta’s iconic par-3. And also all about being in Amen Corner, No. 11, 12, the 13th tee. That’s what you remember most when you watch the Masters on TV. I can’t wait to see it.

Seeing Amern Corner when the shots count will be extra special