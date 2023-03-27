Sports
Softball remains unbeaten in OVC-game with two wins
Photo Gallery (by Sandy King)
CHARLESTON, Illinois. Weather this week washed away Eastern Illinois’ first two chances to play its home opener at Williams Field. Then, it again delayed 90 minutes in the second game of Sunday’s Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader.
After a six and a half hour day of softball, Eastern Illinois had some big hits that propelled the Panthers to a doubleheader sweep over SIUE. EIU won the opener 1-0 for a 5-2 victory in the nightcap.
EIU 1, SIUE 0
Rachel Kaufmann was brilliant in the circle in the opener, giving up only three hits with four strikeouts as she took the entire game win and improved to 4-3 on the season as EIU won 1-0.
While Kaufman was masterful in the circle, it was a rally in the bottom of the seventh that allowed EIU to take the walk-off victory.
Kaufman helped himself go 3-for-3 at the plate. She led off the seventh inning with a single to the middle. Moonlight would come in to squeeze and eventually play around to score. Riley Ditmar singled on a bunt attempt when she eliminated the throw at first base. Lindy Milkowski then got a pinch hit single down that left field line for the winner of the game.
EIU’s other good scoring opportunity was in the first axis Kendall Grover and Kaufman both singled to finish second and third with two outs on a wild pitch. Kelsey Ray (2-7) threw out that jam for the Cougars and went the distance with four strikeouts.
SIUE got a good scoring opportunity in the second with runners on second and third base. EIU would get a fielder’s choice at the plate to eliminate that scoring opportunity. SIUE had three basehits in the game, Piper Montgomery had one with a double.
EIU 5, SIUE 2
The second game saw two weather delays totaling 90 minutes. At the end of the night, EIU scored four in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the win as they swept the twin bill with a 5-2 win.
The two teams were tied at 1–1 heading into the fourth when the first 55-minute weather delay occurred. Madisyn Webster singled and came along to score on an RBI by Emma Nueman in the top of the third. EIU answered in their half with an RBI triple by Kendall Grover that scored Ari Henke.
When the teams returned, SIUE had two outs and placed a runner on third base before the second stoppage began. When the teams returned, Webster, who reached on an error, scored on an RBI single into the middle by Lexi King. King went 2-for-4 in the game, the only SIUE player with multiple hits.
Oliver price came back to the circle after each delay after starting the game and took the full game win, improving to 6-2.
The Panthers provided some offense for Price in the bottom of the fifth, eventually breaking through against SIUE-starter Sydney Baalman (5-6).
Riley Ditmar started the rally with a walk in her second pinch-hitting roll of the day. She came by to score the tying run on a single through the middle Ari Henke. Rachel Kaufmann delivered another big hit in the inning with her second double of the game, which scored two runs and put EIU ahead, 4-2. Kaufman would come by later in the inning to score an unearned run against the SIUE bullpen.
Kaufman was the only EIU player with multiple hits in the game going 2-for-3.
EIU improved to 16-12 on the season, 5-0 in the OVC. SIUE dropped to 10-18 overall, 0-7 in the OVC.
|
Sources
2/ https://eiupanthers.com/news/2023/3/26/softball-stays-unbeaten-in-ovc-play-with-two-wins.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The people of Lebanon have woken up in two different time zones and don’t know which one is the real one.
- Microsoft introduces Instagram-like stories about Bing search powered by AI: How it works
- Women’s Tennis Bounce Back against Oneonta
- Softball remains unbeaten in OVC-game with two wins
- Kaitlyn Schroeder becomes second area player in Augusta Women’s Amateur
- Washington competes in State Farm College Team Skills and 3X3U Championships
- Department of Defense Support for the US Strategy for Conflict Prevention and Stability Promotion > US Department of Defense > Announcement
- Action plan to tackle anti-social behavior and restore pride in the community
- Letter from President Joe Biden on the US Strategy for Preventing Conflict and Promoting Stability
- Imran Khan unveils roadmap to save cash-strapped Pakistan
- Imran Khan releases 10-point roadmap to revive Pakistan’s economy
- Huskies sweep last day of Tiger Beach Challenge