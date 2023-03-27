Softball remains unbeaten in OVC-game with two wins

Photo Gallery (by Sandy King)

CHARLESTON, Illinois. Weather this week washed away Eastern Illinois’ first two chances to play its home opener at Williams Field. Then, it again delayed 90 minutes in the second game of Sunday’s Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader.

After a six and a half hour day of softball, Eastern Illinois had some big hits that propelled the Panthers to a doubleheader sweep over SIUE. EIU won the opener 1-0 for a 5-2 victory in the nightcap.

EIU 1, SIUE 0

Rachel Kaufmann was brilliant in the circle in the opener, giving up only three hits with four strikeouts as she took the entire game win and improved to 4-3 on the season as EIU won 1-0.

While Kaufman was masterful in the circle, it was a rally in the bottom of the seventh that allowed EIU to take the walk-off victory.

Kaufman helped himself go 3-for-3 at the plate. She led off the seventh inning with a single to the middle. Moonlight would come in to squeeze and eventually play around to score. Riley Ditmar singled on a bunt attempt when she eliminated the throw at first base. Lindy Milkowski then got a pinch hit single down that left field line for the winner of the game.

EIU’s other good scoring opportunity was in the first axis Kendall Grover and Kaufman both singled to finish second and third with two outs on a wild pitch. Kelsey Ray (2-7) threw out that jam for the Cougars and went the distance with four strikeouts.

SIUE got a good scoring opportunity in the second with runners on second and third base. EIU would get a fielder’s choice at the plate to eliminate that scoring opportunity. SIUE had three basehits in the game, Piper Montgomery had one with a double.

EIU 5, SIUE 2

The second game saw two weather delays totaling 90 minutes. At the end of the night, EIU scored four in the bottom of the fifth to clinch the win as they swept the twin bill with a 5-2 win.

The two teams were tied at 1–1 heading into the fourth when the first 55-minute weather delay occurred. Madisyn Webster singled and came along to score on an RBI by Emma Nueman in the top of the third. EIU answered in their half with an RBI triple by Kendall Grover that scored Ari Henke .

When the teams returned, SIUE had two outs and placed a runner on third base before the second stoppage began. When the teams returned, Webster, who reached on an error, scored on an RBI single into the middle by Lexi King. King went 2-for-4 in the game, the only SIUE player with multiple hits.

Oliver price came back to the circle after each delay after starting the game and took the full game win, improving to 6-2.

The Panthers provided some offense for Price in the bottom of the fifth, eventually breaking through against SIUE-starter Sydney Baalman (5-6).

Riley Ditmar started the rally with a walk in her second pinch-hitting roll of the day. She came by to score the tying run on a single through the middle Ari Henke . Rachel Kaufmann delivered another big hit in the inning with her second double of the game, which scored two runs and put EIU ahead, 4-2. Kaufman would come by later in the inning to score an unearned run against the SIUE bullpen.

Kaufman was the only EIU player with multiple hits in the game going 2-for-3.

EIU improved to 16-12 on the season, 5-0 in the OVC. SIUE dropped to 10-18 overall, 0-7 in the OVC.