Baseball gears up for Liberty Bell Classic Opener in Lafayette





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania baseball team opens the 2023 Liberty Bell Classic Tuesday afternoon against Lafayette with a first pitch at 3:30 p.m. at Kamine Stadium in Forks Township, Pennsylvania. The Quakers come just two days away from an Ivy League series loss to Harvard, the team’s first loss since 2019 after winning all seven last season. Penn (10-9) vs. Lafayette (4-20)

Tuesday March 28 | 3:30 pm |WATCH|LIVE STATISTICS The series: Lafayette

This marks the 128th meeting between the Quakers and Leopards, with Penn holding a 76-50-1 head-to-head record. Lafayette won last season’s Liberty Bell opener for both teams 9-3 at Meiklejohn Stadium. Penn’s taste

Penn went 2-2 last week and won a weekday game at Lehigh 7-4 in 10 innings before dropping his first weekend Ivy League series to Harvard. Senior Ben Miller batted nearly .600 for the week, recording multiple hits in all four Quaker games and extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Half of his hits went for extra bases. freshman Ryan Taylor hit safely in all four games and launched his first two home runs as a Quaker Sunday against the Crimson; he picked up Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors on Monday. As a team, Penn bats .279, with at least eight hits in 11 of the last 12 games. The pitching staff opens Tuesday with a season ERA of 4.23, with 199 strikeouts against only 87 walks in 164 innings of work. Watching the leopards

Lafayette ended an 11-game losing streak on Sunday with a doubleheader split against Navy; the team was defeated 135-51 during that stretch, Tuesday marks the home opener for the Leopards, who have played in Louisiana, North Carolina, Long Island and Western NY during their non-conference schedule. As a team, they hit just .237 with Michael Zarrillo (.329) and Kyle Chmielewski (.271) the only everyday players to hit over .250. On the mound, the team’s ERA sits at 9.78 with an opposing batting average of .320. They also walked 12 more batters than they struck out (171 to 159). About the Liberty Bell Classic

The Liberty Bell Classic was conceived in 1992 as a way for local Division I colleges to compete against each other in a tournament, and as a chance for the schools to play at Veterans Stadium, then the home of the Phillies. The original eight schools were the University of Pennsylvania, University of Delaware, Saint Joseph’s, Drexel, Villanova, Temple, West Chester, and LaSalle Universities. In the first championship game, the University of Delaware defeated Villanova University 6-2. When West Chester University was reclassified as Division II, it was replaced by Rider University and Rider was in turn replaced by Lehigh University. When the Drexel baseball program was disbanded after the 2003 season, Lafayette University joined the Liberty Bell Classic. Originally all games were played at Veterans Stadium, but in 2004 the format was changed so that games were played at local venues and the championship game was held at Citizens Bank Park.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2023/3/27/baseball-gears-up-for-liberty-bell-classic-opener-at-lafayette.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related