Baseball host Pitt on Tuesday





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State baseball team welcomes Pitt to a non-conference game at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park on Tuesday, March 28. The first pitch is scheduled at 6pm with a broadcast on B1G+. The Nittany Lions, led by head coach Robert Cooper look to get back on track after the Big Ten opening series in Michigan. Billy Gerlott had three hits over the weekend, including a triple, while Jay Harry And Johnny Piacentino both homered. Penn State is 12-8 overall, while Pitt goes into the game with a score of 11-10. Season and single game tickets for the 2023 Penn State baseball season are available here. Season tickets are $75 for adults and free for youth (12 and under). Penn State’s 2023 baseball season is presented by The Family Clothesline. PARKING Parking for Penn State Baseball games at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park is available two hours prior to each game at the following locations: Visit the 2023 Baseball Parking Page for additional information. Parking for non-football events is operated by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information about parking for this event, please email parking@psu.edu or call 814-865-1436. PROMOTIONS Tuesday Dollar Dog Night ($1 hot dogs) TO FOLLOW PROBABLY STARTERS*

Tuesday (6 p.m.) PSU: RHP Ben DeMell (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Pitt: RHP Holden Phelps (0-1, 3.71 ERA) *subject to change LEAD OUT Penn State welcomes Pitt to non-conference weekday game.

Pitt (89-46-1) is one of five opponents Penn State has played more than 100 times, along with Bucknell (131-31-1), Michigan (49-54), Ohio State (40-73) and West Virginia (72-43).

The Nittany Lions appear to be getting back on track after falling in all three games in Michigan last weekend.

Billy Gerlott had eight basehits, including a triple, while Thomas Bramley And Johnny Piacentino each had four hits. Bramley hit two doubles and Piacentino hit his second homer of the year.

had eight basehits, including a triple, while And each had four hits. Bramley hit two doubles and Piacentino hit his second homer of the year. Jaden Heline went six strong innings on Sunday, giving up two runs and striking out three batters.

went six strong innings on Sunday, giving up two runs and striking out three batters. Kyle Hannon is one of seven Division I players with 5+ home runs and 14+ steals this season, as he leads the Big Ten in steals per game (0.70) and total steals (14).

is one of seven Division I players with 5+ home runs and 14+ steals this season, as he leads the Big Ten in steals per game (0.70) and total steals (14). Daniel Ouderkirk leads the conference in strikeouts per nine innings (14.85), ranking 10th in the nation, and ranks fourth in total strikeouts (44). EXPLORING PITT Pitt is led by head coach Mike Bell, in his fifth season. Bell has led Pitt to 94 wins in his tenure.

The Panthers are 11-10 overall and 3-4 in the ACC this year.

Pitt is coming off a series win over Virginia Tech. Pitt won the games on Friday and Sunday, both 5-4.

Second baseman Justin Acal hit two home runs in Saturday’s game and batted in five RBIs over the weekend.

Pitt hits .261 as a team and is patient at the plate, with 142 walks, ranking 16th in the nation.

Noah Martinez leads the team with a .351 average, 26 hits, 26 RBI and 25 walks to go with 25 runs and six home runs.

Jack Anderson hits .308 with 24 hits, while Sky Duff has 24 hits and 25 runs. Bellefonte-born CJ Funk leads the team with eight homeruns and 29 runs.

Pitt has a team ERA of 6.49 and an opponent batting average of .288.

Nash Bryan leads the team with 10 appearances and strikes out 20 in 16 innings. AGAINST THE PANTHERS Penn State had played Pitt 136 times before, with PSU holding an 89-46-1 lead.

Pitt is one of five opponents Penn State has played more than 100 times, along with Bucknell (131-31-1), Michigan (49-54), Ohio State (40-73), and West Virginia (72-43) .

In 2022 at PNC Park, the Nittany Lions exploded with 14 runs in the Top 9th to take a 19-6 victory. OLDERKIRK’S STRONG START Graduated student Daniel Ouderkirk a transfer to West Virginia, has had an immediate impact on Penn State’s rotation.

a transfer to West Virginia, has had an immediate impact on Penn State’s rotation. Ouderkirk struckout 44 batters in 26.2 innings and has several strikeouts in 14 different innings this season. In five starts, he has limited opponents to a .221 average.

The 6-9 righty ranks 10th in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.85), and second in the Big Ten. He is fourth in the conference in total strikeouts (44).

Ouderkirk struckout at least 10 batters in three consecutive starts: 11 vs. Northern Illinois, 11 vs. Dartmouth and 10 vs. Brown. He allowed only one earned run in each start against NIU, Dartmouth and Georgetown.

Ouderkirk became the first Nittany Lion to have three consecutive 10+ strikeout starts since at least 2004.

He is one of 14 Division I pitchers with multiple starts of 11+ strikeouts and 1 or fewer earned runs this season and one of six DI pitchers with three consecutive 10+ strikeouts this year. TRANSFERS PROVIDE SPARK The Nittany Lions welcomed four transfers to the program ahead of the 2023 season and all four have had a strong start to the year.

Joining Ouderkirk are grad students Thomas Bramley (Mount St. Mary’s) and Gun Norris (Duke) and freshmen Bobby Marsh (Florida Atlantic Ocean).

(Mount St. Mary’s) and (Duke) and freshmen (Florida Atlantic Ocean). Through five starts, Ouderkirk strikes out 44 batters in 26.2 innings and has a .221 batting average. His 14.85 strikeouts per nine innings lead the Big Ten.

Fellow graduate Thomas Bramley has started all 20 games and split time between catcher, outfield and designated hitter. Bramley bats .315 with 23 hits, including five doubles, a triple and two home runs, and has a team-high 17 walks. He recently broke a 10-game hitting streak, but has reached base in 23 games in a row, dating back to 2022.

has started all 20 games and split time between catcher, outfield and designated hitter. Bramley bats .315 with 23 hits, including five doubles, a triple and two home runs, and has a team-high 17 walks. He recently broke a 10-game hitting streak, but has reached base in 23 games in a row, dating back to 2022. Mount St. Mary’s transfer was listed as the No. 19 catcher in the nation in the D1Baseball preseason player rankings.

Norris started at third base in 11 games after switching from Duke.

Norris hit his first homer as a Nittany Lion off the foul post in game two against Northern Illinois and hits .306 with two homers and 11 RBI.

freshman Bobby Marsh , born in Bellefonte and transferred from Florida Atlantic, has played in 16 games (11 starts). He owns four doubles, two homers and five RBI.

, born in Bellefonte and transferred from Florida Atlantic, has played in 16 games (11 starts). He owns four doubles, two homers and five RBI. Marsh launched his first career homer against Holy Cross and added a solo homer against Brown. BALANCED WINGS The Nittany Lion offense has benefited from several strong contributors this season.

Thomas Bramley hits a team-best .315 with 23 hits and 17 walks, while Gun Norris hits .306 with two home runs and 11 RBI.

hits a team-best .315 with 23 hits and 17 walks, while hits .306 with two home runs and 11 RBI. Jay Harry And Johnny Piacentino are tied for the team lead with 24 hits, as Harry gets the team going with 18 RBI left on four home runs.

And are tied for the team lead with 24 hits, as Harry gets the team going with 18 RBI left on four home runs. Kyle Hannon paces the team with five home runs, 22 runs and 14 steals.

paces the team with five home runs, 22 runs and 14 steals. He is on track to become the first Penn State player with 10+ homers and 10+ steals in a season since Sean Deegan (12 HR, 15 SB).

Hannon leads the Big Ten in steals per game (0.70), ranking 17th in the nation, and total steals (14), sitting 26th in the nation.

Hannon is one of seven Division I players with 5+ homers and 14+ steals this season.

against Binghamton, Anthony Steele went two-for-four with a homer, four RBI and a stolen base before taking the mound and striking out two. Steele is one of three Division I players this season with a homer, stolen base and a strikeout thrown in the same game, along with Wright State’s Jay Luikart and Lafayette’s Seif Ingram. OPENING WIN OVER MIAMI Penn State opened the 2023 season with a 9–5 victory over Miami on February 17.

The Hurricanes ranked 22nd in the D1Baseball Poll and No. 8 in the Baseball America rankings.

The Nittany Lions earned the program’s first win over Miami, earning the program’s first victory over a ranked non-conference opponent since an 8–7 victory over No. 21 Duke in 2019.

Travis Luensman pitched five innings in the win, giving up only one run on two hits and striking out four.

pitched five innings in the win, giving up only one run on two hits and striking out four. Penn State racked up 16 hits, including six multi-hit Nittany Lions.

Billy Gerlott And Johnny Piacentino each had three hits, while Kyle Hannon And Tayven Kelly launched solo homers. NITTANY LIONS BACK EXPERIENCED PITCHING STAFF The Nittany Lions welcome back an experienced pitching staff.

Penn State’s pitchers got off to a strong start to the 2023 season at No. 22 Miami.

The starting pitchers of the Nittany Lions, Travis Luensman , Daniel Ouderkirk And Tommy Molski combined for 13.1 innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out 13 batters.

, And combined for 13.1 innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out 13 batters. The three starters recorded a 2.70 ERA and held Miami-hitters to a .170 batting average.

Penn State set a program record with 503 strikeouts in 2022, as six staff members recorded at least 40 strikeouts.

The Nittany Lions return 406 of their 503 strikeouts (81 percent) from last year.

Penn State is one of nine Power Five programs, and the only Big Ten school, to have more than 400 strikeouts last season.

Of the Power Five schools that returned more than 400 strikeouts, only Wake Forest (92%) returned a higher strikeout return rate.

In 49 of 55 games last season, Penn State’s starting pitcher was a Pennsylvania resident.

The Penn State pitching staff takes a versatile approach with eight different pitchers recording both a start and a save in 2022.

As of 2016, eight Penn State pitchers have been selected in the MLB Draft, including Conor Larkin (9th round, Toronto Blue Jays), Kyle Virbitsky (17th round, Oakland A’s), and Bailey Dees (18th round, New York Yankees) in 2021. NEXT ONE Penn State welcomes Indiana to its Big Ten home-opening series this weekend. The series kicks off on Friday, March 31 with a first toss at 6 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/3/27/baseball-hosts-pitt-on-tuesday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related