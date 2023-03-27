Roko Savin Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week





LOGAN, Utah — Utah State men’s tennis senior Roko Savin has been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending Sunday, March 26. The award is voted on by a national media panel. The Zagreb, Croatia native posted a 2-0 singles score and 2-0 doubles score during USU’s home games against Idaho State and Weber State last week. Against the Bengals, Savin along with doubles partner Jack Nineman , defeated their opponents 6-4 in third place. In singles, Savin won in straight sets (7-6, 6-3) in fourth place. Against the Wildcats, Savin and Ninteman grabbed the double in a 6-4 win. In singles, Savin secured another straight-set victory (6–2, 7–5) to decide the game for the Aggies. Savin is five-for-five in clinching games for Utah State as they go undefeated at home. NEXT GAME Utah State men’s tennis travels to Reno, Nevada to open the Mountain West competition against Nevada on Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m. (MT). Fans can follow the USU men’s tennis team on Twitter @USUMensTennis, on Facebook at /UtahStateMensTennis or on Instagram at USUMensTennis. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State’s athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics, and on Instagram, @USUAthletics. Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included: WOMEN’S TENNIS Freshman Magdalena Nunez Pureco (Merida, Yucatan, Mexico) posted a 2-0 singles record last week as Utah State went 1-2 in its games with a 5-2 win against Montana, a 4-1 neutral loss at the court against San Jose State in Reno, Nevada, and a 4-3 loss in Nevada. Against the Grizzlies, Pureco recorded a straight-set win at No. 5 singles (6-0, 6-0). Against the Spartans, her No. 5 singles match went unfinished (6-2, 4-6, 2-4). And against the Wolf Pack, she recorded a straight-set win at No. 5 singles (7-5, 6-0). MEN’S TRACK & FIELD Junior Gavin Beierle (Murray, Utah) placed fourth in the shot put and 12th in the discus throw at the Arizona-hosted Willie Williams Classic with respective marks of 16.77 yards (55-0.25) and 46.60 yards (152-10). WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD Sophomore Valerie Clark (Mona, Utah) placed third in the women’s javelin throw at the Arizona-hosted Willie Williams Classic. Clark’s score of 46.43 yards (152-4) improves on her own personal best, which ranks fourth all-time in school history. America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week Winners 2022-23 August 29 Kylee Stokes, Volleyball

September 5 Diera Walton, Football

September 12 Shelby Capllonch, Volleyball

Sept. 19 Whitney Lopez, Football

September 26 Sara Taylor, Soccer

October 3 Camren Todd, Men’s Cross Country

October 10 Ajani Carter, Football

October 17 David Black Men’s tennis

October 24 McKenzie Hunninghake, Football

October 31 Diera Walton, Football

Nov. 7 Connor Coles, Football

Nov. 14 Ike Larsen, football

Nov. 21 Calvin Tyler Jr., Football

November 28 Shelby Capllonch, Volleyball

December 5, Maria Carvalho, Women’s Basketball

December 12 Sean Bairstow, men’s basketball

December 26 Sean Bairstow, men’s basketball

Jan. 2 Dan Akin, Men’s Basketball

January 9, Taylor Funk, men’s basketball

16 Jan. Peyton Teevens, women’s track and field

January 23 Devin Pancake, Track & Field gentlemen

January 30 Mica Rivera, women’s track and field

February 6, Steven Ashworth, men’s basketball

February 12 Hailey McLean, softball

February 19 Max Shulga, men’s basketball

February 26 Mica Rivera, women’s track and field

March 6 Steven Ashworth, men’s basketball

13 March Bodin Zarkovic Men’s tennis

March 20 Tyler Thornton, softball

27 March Roko Savin Men’s tennis -USU-

