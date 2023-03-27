University of Massachusetts Athletics

Follow UMass baseball throughout the season on Twitter (@UMassBaseball), Instagram (UMassBaseball), and Facebook (UMass Baseball) for the latest news and updates on the team. Fans can also follow head coach Matt Reynoldson on Twitter @CoachReynolds25.

Set the scene

The University of Massachusetts baseball team welcomes the University at Albany to Earl Lorden Field for its home opener on Tuesday, March 28. The first ball is scheduled for 3 p.m. on ESPN+

The Minutemen have a 3-12 overall record, having dropped the weekend series to Wichita State. The Great Danes go into Tuesday’s game with a 3-12-1 record on the season and come off with a three-game loss to UMBC last weekend.

Summary in a minute

UMass traveled to Wichita, Kansas, to face Wichita State for a three-game weekend series. The Shockers claimed the series 3-0 over the Minutemen.

All-Time vs UAlbany

The Minutemen and Great Danes meet for the ninth time in program history, with Massachusetts leading 5-3 in the all-time series. The two teams first met during the 1920 season, before meeting again on April 2, 2011, where UMass won 4–2. The last meeting between UMass and UAlbany was last season on March 30 in Albany, NY, as the Great Danes took the 7-5 victory.

It goes, it goes and it’s gone

Massachusetts has tallied nine home runs in 15 games played, by seven Minutemen. Carter Hanson And Nolan Tichy lead the team with two apiece while Ryan Coleman , Mike Gervasi , Sam hill , Steve Luttazi And Will MacLean each have one on the year.

Hanson recorded his first long ball of the year in Navy’s first game of the season before adding another in game three of the UNC Asheville series. Coleman scored his first home run in game one at UNC Asheville, while Hill recorded his first home run in game three at UNC Asheville. Luttazi and MacLean had their first of the season in the Navy series in game three and game two, respectively. Gervasi had his homer in game one of the Penn series, while Tichy scored his first of the season in game three at Penn.

On a roll

Four Minutemen are riding a current hitting streak so far this season. Tichy tops the leaderboard with two, while Zack Zaetta , Gervasi and Hill all have one game. Hanson has the longest streak with six matches before it came to an end. Zetta, Jacob Sloss Gervasi and Luttazi each got to four games before those streaks came to an end.

Zaetta is currently on a four match streak and Tichy follows with two. Gervasi, hill, Kevin Schagerlind and Coleman are all on a one-game streak. MacLean has the longest streak of the teams at eight games, with Zaetta at seven, before that streak came to an end.

[Multi]More Games

UMass has a strong showing with multi-hit games as the Minutemen brought their total number of multi-hit appearances to 20. Zaetta leads the production of six, followed by Luttazi with four, including two three-hit games. Tichy registered three, with four hits at Gardner-Webb (3/15), while Hanson and Gervasi scored two multi-hit games. MacLean, Pearsons, and Sloss all contributed one to UMass total hits.

Massachusetts also contributed a total of nine multi-RBI games, led by Hanson with two, all two-run games. Seven Minutemen each tallied one multi-RBI game, including a three-run game by Sloss.

Meet the Minutemen

A solid mix of returners and newcomers make up the 2023 edition of the Minutemen as the squad enters its 140th season. Twenty-one members of the team are back from the 2022 campaign, as eight players join for their first season at Amherst, including nine freshmen, one sophomore, and four transfers.

Keep it in the family

The 2023 season marks the 57th straight campaign that Massachusetts baseball will have a Flagship campus alumnus as head coach. Sixth-year skipper Matt Reynold is a dual graduate (2005, ’10G), and was preceded by fellow alumni Mike Stone ’82 (1988-2017) and Dick Bergquist ’57 (1967-87).

This is the second longest active streak in Division I baseball. Only BYU (62 straight seasons) has been led by a campus alum for a longer period of time.

On deck

Massachusetts will begin Atlantic 10 Conference play when they visit Saint Louis, Missouri, for a three-game series with Saint Louis on Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2. Friday’s game starts at 7 PM, with Saturday’s first pitch. at 3 p.m. The series ends on Sunday at 1 p.m.