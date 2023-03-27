Sports
University of Massachusetts Athletics
Follow UMass Baseball
Follow UMass baseball throughout the season on Twitter (@UMassBaseball), Instagram (UMassBaseball), and Facebook (UMass Baseball) for the latest news and updates on the team. Fans can also follow head coach Matt Reynoldson on Twitter @CoachReynolds25.
Set the scene
The University of Massachusetts baseball team welcomes the University at Albany to Earl Lorden Field for its home opener on Tuesday, March 28. The first ball is scheduled for 3 p.m. on ESPN+
The Minutemen have a 3-12 overall record, having dropped the weekend series to Wichita State. The Great Danes go into Tuesday’s game with a 3-12-1 record on the season and come off with a three-game loss to UMBC last weekend.
Summary in a minute
UMass traveled to Wichita, Kansas, to face Wichita State for a three-game weekend series. The Shockers claimed the series 3-0 over the Minutemen.
All-Time vs UAlbany
The Minutemen and Great Danes meet for the ninth time in program history, with Massachusetts leading 5-3 in the all-time series. The two teams first met during the 1920 season, before meeting again on April 2, 2011, where UMass won 4–2. The last meeting between UMass and UAlbany was last season on March 30 in Albany, NY, as the Great Danes took the 7-5 victory.
It goes, it goes and it’s gone
Massachusetts has tallied nine home runs in 15 games played, by seven Minutemen. Carter Hanson And Nolan Tichy lead the team with two apiece while Ryan Coleman, Mike Gervasi, Sam hill, Steve Luttazi And Will MacLean each have one on the year.
Hanson recorded his first long ball of the year in Navy’s first game of the season before adding another in game three of the UNC Asheville series. Coleman scored his first home run in game one at UNC Asheville, while Hill recorded his first home run in game three at UNC Asheville. Luttazi and MacLean had their first of the season in the Navy series in game three and game two, respectively. Gervasi had his homer in game one of the Penn series, while Tichy scored his first of the season in game three at Penn.
On a roll
Four Minutemen are riding a current hitting streak so far this season. Tichy tops the leaderboard with two, while Zack Zaetta, Gervasi and Hill all have one game. Hanson has the longest streak with six matches before it came to an end. Zetta, Jacob SlossGervasi and Luttazi each got to four games before those streaks came to an end.
Zaetta is currently on a four match streak and Tichy follows with two. Gervasi, hill, Kevin Schagerlind and Coleman are all on a one-game streak. MacLean has the longest streak of the teams at eight games, with Zaetta at seven, before that streak came to an end.
[Multi]More Games
UMass has a strong showing with multi-hit games as the Minutemen brought their total number of multi-hit appearances to 20. Zaetta leads the production of six, followed by Luttazi with four, including two three-hit games. Tichy registered three, with four hits at Gardner-Webb (3/15), while Hanson and Gervasi scored two multi-hit games. MacLean, Pearsons, and Sloss all contributed one to UMass total hits.
Massachusetts also contributed a total of nine multi-RBI games, led by Hanson with two, all two-run games. Seven Minutemen each tallied one multi-RBI game, including a three-run game by Sloss.
Meet the Minutemen
A solid mix of returners and newcomers make up the 2023 edition of the Minutemen as the squad enters its 140th season. Twenty-one members of the team are back from the 2022 campaign, as eight players join for their first season at Amherst, including nine freshmen, one sophomore, and four transfers.
Keep it in the family
The 2023 season marks the 57th straight campaign that Massachusetts baseball will have a Flagship campus alumnus as head coach. Sixth-year skipper Matt Reynold is a dual graduate (2005, ’10G), and was preceded by fellow alumni Mike Stone ’82 (1988-2017) and Dick Bergquist ’57 (1967-87).
This is the second longest active streak in Division I baseball. Only BYU (62 straight seasons) has been led by a campus alum for a longer period of time.
On deck
Massachusetts will begin Atlantic 10 Conference play when they visit Saint Louis, Missouri, for a three-game series with Saint Louis on Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2. Friday’s game starts at 7 PM, with Saturday’s first pitch. at 3 p.m. The series ends on Sunday at 1 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2023/3/27/baseball-welcomes-ualbany-for-2023-home-opener.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- This week at Wright State Athletics: March 27-April 2
- University of Massachusetts Athletics
- Roko Savin Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week
- How is the Center Block reno going? AG weighs in
- VMI welcomes Virginia Tech to Gray-Minor Tuesday
- Daniel Dale verifies false claims made by Donald Trump at Waco rally
- Help drain Mississippi after deadliest tornado in decades – BBC News
- Baseball host Pitt on Tuesday
- Brigus man, 87, found dead after being reported missing on Friday
- Taylor earns Baseball’s third straight Ivy League Rookie of the Week Award
- United Kingdom Universal Periodic Review: Opening Statement
- Navarra named MAC pitcher of the week